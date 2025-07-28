Georgia Tech Football: Three Offensive Players To Watch In Fall Camp
Georgia Tech's offense accomplished a lot of things a season ago. You can grow enamored with their star players in Haynes King and Jamal Haynes, and a key veteran WR Malik Rutherford, who had a career year in 2025. They will garner a lot of attention, but there are pieces that could make a name for themselves in fall camp and become key parts of the offense in the fall. Let’s take a look at who that could be.
WR Isiah Canion- Canion could be the piece that unlocks this Yellow Jackets' offense, especially with his huge 6’4 and 215-pound frame. Canion could become a huge red-zone target for Georgia Tech and another piece that can help the offense. It’s hard to replicate someone of his stature and his freakish athletic ability. Canion saw a bigger role towards the end of the season and finished with two catches for 20 yards in the Birmingham Bowl against Vanderbilt. With a year of development under his belt, Canion is primed to capitalize on his opportunities.
He’s expected to have a bigger role this season for Georgia Tech and be
TE Luke Harpring- How good will this redshirt freshman tight end be for the Yellow Jackets in 2025? Brett Seither will get a lot of eyes here with him being a veteran presence and looking to finish his career on a high note with Georgia Tech after suffering a major injury last season, but Harpring will be the player to watch. The sweet spot for the Yellow Jackets will be the intermediate area of the field past 10+ yards. Defenses will try and take away the run and the deep pases for Georgia Tech, which is where the tight ends come in. Harpring flashed in the come-from-behind victory a season ago against North Carolina. He finished with two catches for 36 yards, but converted critical third downs in that game to help Georgia Tech seal the win. His pass-catching ability can loom large because he is already a great blocker, but he gives the Yellow Jackets something else in the pass game. On those key downs and distances, Harpring can establish himself as a go-to guy on offense.
OL Will Reed- We’ve talked about the open competition at right tackle for the Yellow Jackets heading into camp. A key piece of that is Reed, who has a lot of experience, having started 19 games in the past two seasons for Princeton. He had a successful career with the Tigers and was a key piece in the success on offense. Reed is massive at 6’6 and 305 pounds and is a mover in the run game. He is also an anchor on the offensive line and is tough to move past once he gets his hands on you. Reed will look to separate himself from the pack early in fall camp and become a dependable lineman that Georgia Tech can depend on, especially with their emphasis on wanting to be a team that runs the ball and will overpower you. Reed certainly has the capability of doing that, and will have one final season to prove he can be a bookend title at the next level. Fall camp will tell us a lot about Reed.