Georgia Tech Football: Three Things to Watch vs Western Carolina

It is once again gameday at Georgia Tech and they are welcoming in Western Carolina for the first time since 2011. The Yellow Jackets will be looking to bounce back from their opening game loss to Clemson and Tech is a heavy favorite heading into the day.

There are going to be plenty of things to keep an eye on throughout this game, but here are the three things that I am going to be watching closely.

3. The Running Game

Georgia Tech is going to be hoping for a big game tonight from Dontae Smith Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Tech struggled to get anything going on the ground last week, but they are going to have a chance to get going against the Catamounts defense.

The trio of Dontae Smith, Hassan Hall, and Dylan McDuffie struggled last week, but I think that they are going to be receiving plenty of work today. I don't think Western Carolina can stop Georgia Tech's ground game and I expect them to run it early and often today.

2. The Defense Continuing to Play Well

Georgia Tech's defense is hoping to have another good week Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech's defense played well for the majority of the game against Clemson before getting worn down late in the game. The defensive line got three sacks, two from Keion White, and were beating the Clemson offensive line consistently. The Tigers could not get anything going in the running game and that was a credit to the Yellow Jackets front seven.

Now, Georgia Tech has to continue that good momentum into this week's game, because Western Carolina is going to come out slinging the football through the air on offense. Georgia Tech has more talent and should keep this offense under wraps and I think they will.

1. New Players Getting Significant Snaps

Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson Will Likely see Action vs Western Carolina Source: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever a team is a big favorite, it is fair to wonder if many backups or freshmen will see action. I think that is going to be the case for Georgia Tech at some point today. It might not be until the second half, but I expect Georgia Tech to get some young guys in today vs Western Carolina.

I think the two backup quarterbacks, Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommachanh, are likely to see action today, but they are not the only ones. Freshmen running back Antonio Martin, defensive tackles K.J Miles and Horace Lockett, offensive tackle Tyler Gibson, and other young players are going to be looking to get significant action against Western Carolina. It will be an opportunity for young players to show they can add depth and potentially playing time as the season goes on.

With how tough the Yellow Jackets schedule is, this could be one of the only games where they can rotate a large number of players and that is the number one thing that I am watching today.

Georgia Tech vs Western Carolina is set for kickoff at 7:00 p.m at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

