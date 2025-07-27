Georgia Tech Football: Top Position Battles to Watch as Yellow Jackets Begin Fall Camp
Georgia Tech Football is right around the corner and there are less than five weeks until the Yellow Jackets kick the season off in Boulder, Co against Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Before that though, Georgia Tech is going to be going through fall camp. There are some important position battles to keep an eye on for the next few weeks as Georgia Tech gets ready to start what they hope is a big 2025 campaign.
Let's break them down (listed in no particular order).
1. Backup Running Back
Jamal Haynes is the leader in the backfield for Georgia Tech, but who will fill out the rest of the depth chart? Georgia Tech could have a deep running back room, but some guys are going to have to emerge and take control in the backfield.
The three guys that will be getting the most attention are going to be Penn transfer Malachi Hosley, Chad Alexander, and Trelain Maddox. Hosley enters camp as the favorite to backup Haynes, but can the other two players make a push?
Last season at Penn, Malachi Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.
2. Outside Receiver
Eric Rivers and Malik Rutherford are sure things to start and see plenty of snaps, but what about the other receiver spot? I think Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, and Zion Taylor are going to figure heavily into the rotation, but will one player emerge from the rest?
Patterson has one more year of eligibility and brings size to the Yellow Jackets' receiver group. Last season, Patterson (6'2, 202 LBS) caught 50 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers. He also averaged 13.7 yards per catch. In four years with FIU, Patterson caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns.
Canion was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class who flashed at times last season, catching six passes for 84 yards, and is one of the only receivers on Georgia Tech with a real size advantage. Zion Taylor saw some playing time in the bowl game vs Vanderbilt, and the redshirt sophomore might be ready for a bigger role in 2025, especially given how he looked in the spring game in April.
3. Right Tackle
On offense, this is the biggest position battle to keep an eye on. While Georgia Tech is going to have new starters at left tackle and center, those positions feel settled. However, there is going to be an intriguing right tackle battle going on to round out the group. In the spring, Georgia Tech had Jameson Riggs, Jordan Floyd, and Peyton Joseph rotating in, but Brent Key and Geep Wade dipped into the transfer portal in the spring to bring in more competition.
Transfers Malachi Carney and William Reed are the two notable newcomers who were not at Georgia Tech in the spring and both are set to join the right tackle competition. Both Wade and Key spoke about addressing that position in the spring and they did so with two experienced transfers.
According to 247Sports, Carney is the 6th best offensive tackle in the portal. The 6'4 310 LBS tackle played two years for the Jaguars and last season, he played 855 snaps according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and finished with a 59.0 overall grade, including a 64.7 in pass blocking and a 66.6 in run blocking. In 2023, he played 317 snaps and finished with a 50.5 overall grade, including a 38.4 grade in pass blocking and 64.8 grade in run blocking.
Now, the PFF numbers are not going to blow you away, but one way to look at them is a young player who got better with more playing time last season. Carney saw a big increase in his number of snaps played and saw his pass blocking grade jump up significantly.
I expect it to be either Carney or Reed at right tackle, but perhaps Riggs makes a big push for the job this fall.
4. Defensive Line
I am going to group the entire defensive line here because aside from Jordan van den Berg, there are not any certain starters on the Yellow Jackets defensive front.
The edge position was going to be one to watch this season whether or not Romello Height came back or not. Of course, Height left for Texas Tech and now Georgia Tech needs someone to emerge from a group of transfers and young players.
On the edge, look for Mercer transfer Brayden Manley, UTSA transfer Ronald Triplette, Clemson transfer A.J. Hoffler, and young players such as Amontrae Bradford, Jordan Boyd, and Andre Fuller to be the main factors. Who will start? That is up for grabs but expect it to be two guys from that group.
Along the interior, UCF transfer Matthew Alexander, Akelo Stone, Jason Moore, and young players like Shymeik Jones and Christian Garrett are going to be the players to watch. I expect Alexander, Stone, and Moore to be the main rotation players next to van den Berg.
5. Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey is locked into one spot, but Georgia Tech is going to have to find someone to replace Warren Burrell, who was perhaps the most underrated defender on the team last season. Who will it be?
I think Zachary Tobe, Georgia State transfer Jyron Gilmore, Penn State transfer Jon Mitchell, and UAB transfer Kelvin HIll are the names to know. I think true freshman Dalen Penson, who was not a participant in the spring, will find a role eventually, but it might take a little bit.
Tobe played 170 snaps last season, earning a 69.8 grade from PFF. He earned especially high marks in his run defense, where he finished with an 87.1 tackling grade. Can Tobe take a step forward, improve in coverage, and be a reliable starter or at least a rotation player? His development is going to be key in the secondary this season.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade.
The secondary needs to improve this season if Georgia Tech is going to make a run to the ACC Championship and they will need some players to emerge.