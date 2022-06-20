Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: E.J. Jenkins

Can transfer E.J. Jenkins come in and start right away at tight end for Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech was busy in the transfer portal this offseason and one of the positions that they added multiple players at is tight end. One of the guys that is hoping to make an impact and be a starter from day one is South Carolina transfer, E.J. Jenkins.

E.J. Jenkins 3 Gallery 3 Images

When he was coming out of high school in Fredricksburg, VA, Jenkins was not a highly rated recruit, as he was only a two-star prospect. He decided to start his career at Saint Francis, an FCS program in Pennsylvania and he had success there. He has always been a matchup problem because of his size at 6'7 240 LBS and that was evident when he was going against FCS competition.

In 2019, Jenkins had his best season statistically while in college He finished the season with 39 catches for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 20 yards per catch. Jenkins was ready to improve upon those numbers at Saint Francis but was not able to play in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Jenkins decided that he would transfer and play at a higher level of competition and went from Saint Francis to the SEC. South Carolina was the school of choice for Jenkins and he was hoping that he would have an instant impact on the Gamecocks under first-year head coach Shane Beamer.

However, Jenkins could not find his fit in Beamer's offense and had a pedestrian season from a statistical standpoint. He finished with only eight catches for 117 yards and one touchdown.

A point that should be made is that South Carolina struggled to field a competent quarterback and was shuffling a lot of different players at the position in 2021. It was hard for Jenkins to find his fit in South Carolina and once again, he entered the transfer portal.

Now, Jenkins is hoping that Georgia Tech is going to be the right fit for him. New offensive coordinator Chip Long uses multiple tight ends and is likely hoping that Jenkins can provide a mismatch with his size and speed and look for him to potentially be a favorite target for whoever is the starting quarterback.

I think Jenkins could be one of the best additions to this team and could be the starting tight end.

