Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 12 Notre Dame

Georgia Tech faces Notre Dame on Saturday and like every Tuesday, they released their depth chart ahead of the game

Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) catches the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) catches the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today as they get prepared for their matchup vs No. 12 Notre Dame. After beating North Carolina 41-34 on Saturday, Georgia Tech is now 5-2 this season and could clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season if they can upset the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Tuesday is also the day that Georgia Tech releases their depth chart for the upcoming game and they did that today.

There were no changes to the depth chart from last week. Haynes King is listed as the starting quarterback and head coach Brent Key talked about King today during his media availability:

"Yeah, he's day to day. We've got a lot of guys that are banged up right now. Played a physical game, 60 minute game game on Saturday. That's what this time of year is. This time of year is everybody's playing in September and early September. Everybody's rocking and rolling and expecting the best. And then if you still get to the point we are right now in the season and you have things to play for, that's a blessing. And it's what we want. But are we banged up? Yeah, we're banged up. And we have several guys who will be day to day. We'll make a decision at game time when they go or not."

Here is the depth chart for the week.

Position

Starter

Backup

Quarterback

Haynes King

Zach Pyron

Running Back

Jamal Haynes

Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Trelain Maddox

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton Jr

Abdul Janneh

Wide Receiver

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

Wide Receiver

Chase Lane

Leo Blackburn

Tight End

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham

Left Tackle

Corey Robinson

Harrison Moore

Left Guard

Joe Fusile

Jordan Brown

Center

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

Right Guard

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

Right Tackle

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway or Ethan Mackenny

Position

Starter

Backup

End

Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen

Jordan Boyd

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Horace Lockett or Jason Moore

Tackle

Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg

Thomas Gore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

E.J. Lightsey

Linebacker

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

LaMiles Brooks or Taye Seymore

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Jayden Davis

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Nehemiah Chandler

Nickleback/Sam

Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels or Syeed Gibbs

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

Published
