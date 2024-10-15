Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 12 Notre Dame
Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today as they get prepared for their matchup vs No. 12 Notre Dame. After beating North Carolina 41-34 on Saturday, Georgia Tech is now 5-2 this season and could clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season if they can upset the Fighting Irish on Saturday.
Tuesday is also the day that Georgia Tech releases their depth chart for the upcoming game and they did that today.
There were no changes to the depth chart from last week. Haynes King is listed as the starting quarterback and head coach Brent Key talked about King today during his media availability:
"Yeah, he's day to day. We've got a lot of guys that are banged up right now. Played a physical game, 60 minute game game on Saturday. That's what this time of year is. This time of year is everybody's playing in September and early September. Everybody's rocking and rolling and expecting the best. And then if you still get to the point we are right now in the season and you have things to play for, that's a blessing. And it's what we want. But are we banged up? Yeah, we're banged up. And we have several guys who will be day to day. We'll make a decision at game time when they go or not."
Here is the depth chart for the week.
Position
Starter
Backup
Quarterback
Haynes King
Zach Pyron
Running Back
Jamal Haynes
Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Trelain Maddox
Wide Receiver
Eric Singleton Jr
Abdul Janneh
Wide Receiver
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
Chase Lane
Leo Blackburn
Tight End
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson
Harrison Moore
Left Guard
Joe Fusile
Jordan Brown
Center
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
Right Tackle
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway or Ethan Mackenny
Position
Starter
Backup
End
Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen
Jordan Boyd
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Horace Lockett or Jason Moore
Tackle
Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg
Thomas Gore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
E.J. Lightsey
Linebacker
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
LaMiles Brooks or Taye Seymore
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Jayden Davis
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Nehemiah Chandler
Nickleback/Sam
Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels or Syeed Gibbs
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever