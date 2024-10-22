Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Virginia Tech

All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech released its depth chart today ahead of its matchup with Virginia Tech

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a loss to Notre Dame this past Saturday, Georgia Tech is back to work and getting ready for a matchup with Virginia Tech on Saturday. With a win, the Yellow Jackets will clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season and move to 6-3.

Getting to 6-3 is not going to be an easy task though. Virginia Tech might be 4-3, but they have been playing well in their last three games and they still have an outside shot of making the ACC Championship. This game has a lot at stake for both teams and is one of the ACC"s biggest games this weekend.

There are no changes to the depth chart from last week. Haynes King is still listed on there, as is linebacker Kyle Efford and defensive back Rodney Shelley. When asked today about King's status heading into the game on Saturday, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key said this:

"All right, so Haynes is still day-to-day, okay? Mike told me before I came down here, that there's some report that someone had come out with on something or another that said that he's not playing. There's one person in the entire stratosphere that makes that call and that's myself. And there's been zero call made on that. Zero. Okay, he's day-to-day. Are we preparing the other guys to play? Yes. All right. Are we ruling him out? No. You heard it from the horse's mouth right there."

Here is the depth chart that was released today.

Position

Starter

Backup

Quarterback

Haynes King

Zach Pyron

Running Back

Jamal Haynes

Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Trelain Maddox

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton Jr

Abdul Janneh

Wide Receiver

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

Wide Receiver

Chase Lane

Leo Blackburn

Tight End

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham

Left Tackle

Corey Robinson

Harrison Moore

Left Guard

Joe Fusile

Jordan Brown

Center

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

Right Guard

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

Right Tackle

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway or Ethan Mackenny

Position

Starter

Backup

End

Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen

Jordan Boyd

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Horace Lockett or Jason Moore

Tackle

Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg

Thomas Gore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

E.J. Lightsey

Linebacker

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

LaMiles Brooks or Taye Seymore

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Jayden Davis

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Nehemiah Chandler

Nickleback/Sam

Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels or Syeed Gibbs

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

