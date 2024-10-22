Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Virginia Tech
After a loss to Notre Dame this past Saturday, Georgia Tech is back to work and getting ready for a matchup with Virginia Tech on Saturday. With a win, the Yellow Jackets will clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season and move to 6-3.
Getting to 6-3 is not going to be an easy task though. Virginia Tech might be 4-3, but they have been playing well in their last three games and they still have an outside shot of making the ACC Championship. This game has a lot at stake for both teams and is one of the ACC"s biggest games this weekend.
There are no changes to the depth chart from last week. Haynes King is still listed on there, as is linebacker Kyle Efford and defensive back Rodney Shelley. When asked today about King's status heading into the game on Saturday, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key said this:
"All right, so Haynes is still day-to-day, okay? Mike told me before I came down here, that there's some report that someone had come out with on something or another that said that he's not playing. There's one person in the entire stratosphere that makes that call and that's myself. And there's been zero call made on that. Zero. Okay, he's day-to-day. Are we preparing the other guys to play? Yes. All right. Are we ruling him out? No. You heard it from the horse's mouth right there."
Here is the depth chart that was released today.
Position
Starter
Backup
Quarterback
Haynes King
Zach Pyron
Running Back
Jamal Haynes
Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Trelain Maddox
Wide Receiver
Eric Singleton Jr
Abdul Janneh
Wide Receiver
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
Chase Lane
Leo Blackburn
Tight End
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson
Harrison Moore
Left Guard
Joe Fusile
Jordan Brown
Center
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
Right Tackle
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway or Ethan Mackenny
Position
Starter
Backup
End
Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen
Jordan Boyd
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Horace Lockett or Jason Moore
Tackle
Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg
Thomas Gore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
E.J. Lightsey
Linebacker
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
LaMiles Brooks or Taye Seymore
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Jayden Davis
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Nehemiah Chandler
Nickleback/Sam
Rodney Shelley or Omar Daniels or Syeed Gibbs
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever