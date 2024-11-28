Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Reveal Uniform Combination for Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
Gametime for Georgia Tech vs Georgia is 48 hours away and it will be an opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to grab the biggest win in Brent Key's time as the head coach. The Bulldogs have a six game winning streak in the rivalry, but this feels like the best opportunity for Georgia Tech to get a win in the game since 2016, the last time they beat Georgia.
While Thursday is typically the day that Georgia Tech reveals which uniform they are going to be wearing for their upcoming game, this is not a typical week. Georgia Tech will face Georgia on Black Friday instead of Saturday and that means that the uniform reveal comes a day earlier. Georgia Tech is going to be wearing gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants this Friday night vs Georgia.
Georgia Tech and Georgia have one of the best rivalries in college football but the games were non-competitive from 2017-2021, with Georgia winning each one by double digits and the Yellow Jackets never really being in the game. That has changed since Brent Key became the interim head coach in 2022 and then the head coach the following season
Georgia Tech played Georgia almost as well as anyone did last year. Georgia won 31-23, but the Yellow Jackets were an onside kick away from getting the ball back and having a chance to tie the game up. In 2022, Key had his alma mater within six points of the No. 1 Bulldogs (13-7) in the middle of the third quarter before Georgia finally pulled away. In each of the past two seasons, Key has had this team playing better against the Bulldogs since the last time the Yellow Jackets won in 2016.
After practice today, Key met with the media and was asked about what a win over the Bulldogs would mean to him and this program:
"You know yeah when winning games you know that's why you play games if it's an opportunity to win but we don't, we don't talk about winning games we don't talk about anything other than playing the best of our ability every, every play one play at a time, you know I can't sit there and tell a team there's no scoreboard. Don't look at the scoreboard. We're not outcome-oriented. We're not and then sit up here and talk about winning football game. That's that's not the way we're wired. It's not the way this team's built. Um that's why we're able to have adversity hit and be able to continue to play through it. Uh it's all about playing the next play."
Key was also asked about the logistics of playing on a Friday and the momentum that the program has right now:
"Yeah, it's not really a shorter (week) I mean, yesterday was, in today's Tuesday, yesterday was Monday, the day before that was Sunday. We had an extra day in there to let our guys heal up a little bit. So it's not really a shorter week. Once you're in the flow of things, it's the same. But you're only as good as your last game. We're preparing for the next game. That's what it is. We're playing the next game. It's a big game. It's the last game of the season. It's a big game for a lot of people associated with both schools. So you shouldn't have to light a fire under people when you're going into a week like this."
Key has a reputation for getting his teams up for big games and being able to pull the upset, but this would be his biggest yet. Georgia Tech has not beaten their rival since 2016, but a win would do wonders for Key and continue the momentum that he has built with the program and on the recruiting trail. He has a huge opportunity on Friday night to make a statement.
