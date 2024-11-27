How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Charleston Southern: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After two straight losses vs Georgia and Cincinnati, Georgia Tech is hoping to get a win vs Charleston Southern before Thanksgiving.
Tech (2-3), looking to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, comes into the contest with a 2-3 record, having defeated West Georgia (85-62) and Texas Southern (81-62), while dropping decisions to North Florida (105-93), Georgia (77-69) and No. 18 Cincinnati (81-58).
The Buccaneers (1-6) have lost their last four games to UT Rio Grande Valley (86-76), VMI (80-69), LSU (76-68) and Furman (67-46). CSU’s one win came on Nov. 11 at home against NAIA member Morris College (108-50).
Tech and Charleston Southern are meeting for the ninth time in series history, second time at McCamish Pavilion (85-70 Tech win during the 2021-22 season.
Wednesday is game 6 in Georgia Tech’s seven-game homestand to open the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets do not leave Atlanta until they visit Oklahoma on Dec. 3 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
Four Tech players are averaging in double-figure points through five games (Baye Ndongo 13.6, Javian McCollum 12.8, Lance Terry 12.6, Kowacie Reeves Jr. 10.4), with Naithan George close at 9.4 ppg.
Despite its 2-3 record, Tech remains ahead of its pace in several offensive categories through five games compared to the same period a year ago – scoring average (77.2 ppg over 72.4), field goal percentage (41.6 pct. over 39.4), three-point percentage (31.1 over 29.8), free throw percentage (68.6 over 65.5), assist/turnover ratio (75/61 over 56/62).
Georgia Tech also ranks much higher in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom.com – 72.1 possessions per game (38th in the nation), compared to 67.6 possessions (168th nationally) a year ago. And its average length of possession is a full second faster, but it has been less efficient (1.07 points per possession compared to 109.4 in 2023-24.
Tech’s opponents also have quickened their pace by more than one second per possession on average, and the Jackets defensive efficiency is 1.02 points per possession compared to 1.05 last season.
Georgia Tech and Charleston Southern are meeting for the first time since the 2021-22 season, when the Yellow Jackets took an 85-70 victory at home.
Tech has won the last seven meetings and eight of nine overall in a series that dates back to 1978, when CSU was known at Baptist College.
The first eight meetings were played at Alexander Memorial Coliseum, the Yellow Jackets’ former on campus home.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
Live Stream: ACC Network Extra | ESPN+ (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
