Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Sends Out Offers to Several Players On First Day Transfer Portal Opens
The transfer portal is open in college football and for the next few weeks, teams are going to try to make new additions to their programs ahead of next season. Georgia Tech is one of those programs and while they have had some players leave via the portal, they have sent out several offers today as well.
Let's take a look at some of the offers the Yellow Jackets have sent out.
1. Richmond Safety Matthew Traynor
Traynor talllied 63 tackles this season, as well as two interceptions for the Spiders. He is originally from Marietta, GA.
2. Miami (OH) defensive back Raion Strader
Another defensive back offer from the Yellow Jackets staff, Strader was an All-Conference MAC DB this past season and in two years with the RedHawks, he totaled 110 tackles and three interceptions. In 2023, Strader Played in 13 games, making 12 starts, and was named FWAA All-American, College Football News Freshman All-American Award winner and finished the season with 57 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and 13 pass breakups.
3. Cal Poly OT Brady Norton
Georgia Tech sent an offer to Cal Poly offensive tackle Brady Norton today. According to PFF, Norton finished with a 73.7 overall offensive grade for the Mustangs, including 91.0 pass blocking grade in 444 pass blocking snaps.
4. Kent State DE Kameron Olds
Olds is a really solid pass rusher from Kent State who totaled 42 tackles and six sacks this season after transferring from Buffalo. According to PFF, Olds finished as the second-highest graded defender on the team with a 74,4 grade on defense in 474 snaps for the Golden Flashes.
