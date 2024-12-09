Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Star Wide Receiver Eric Singleton Jr Will Enter The Transfer Portal
One of Georgia Tech's top offensive players is going to reportedly enter the transfer portal. Wide Receiver Eric Singleton Jr is going to be entering the portal according to multiple reports.
There is no other way to say it, but this is a huge loss for Georgia Tech. Singleton has been one of the best wide receivers in the ACC over the past couple of seasons
Singleton Jr. led all freshmen (true or redshirt) nationally with 64.2 receiving yards per game and ranks second among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions in 2023. His 706 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the ACC, while his six TD receptions were just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of seven, held by Calvin Johnson (2004) and Ahmarean Brown (2019).
Singleton Jr was in the running for offensive rookie of the year and he finished second. NC State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion was awarded the Rookie of the Year.
This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. He is a dynamic receiver with blazing speed and he won't be easy to replace in the offense. It should be noted that Singleton could change his mind and return to Georgia Tech, but right now, he is going to be one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Singleton played 642 snaps and finished with a 73.7 grade on offense, the 9th-best grade on Georgia Tech's offense
As of right now, Georiga Tech is slated to lose four receivers from this past year's team. Leo Blackburn announced that he is going to be entering the transfer portal, while Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh are out of eligibility. Singelton was going to be one of Georgia Tech's top playmakers in 2025 and the duo of both he and Malik Rutherford would have been one of the best in the ACC.
The NCAA winter transfer portal opens on Monday, Dec. 9, and closes on Saturday, Dec. 28. The NCAA spring transfer portal window is between April 15-26.
Georgia Tech (7-5, 5-3 ACC) is headed back to a bowl game for the second consecutive season and this time the destination is a little bit different. Instead of the Gasparilla Bowl, Georgia Tech is going to Birmingham, AL to play in the Birmingham Bowl vs Vanderbilt. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.
This is a matchup that has some history. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Vandy 20-15 and has won six in a row in the series and 12 of the last 13. The last meeting between the schools was in 2016 in Atlanta, a 38-7 win for Georgia Tech. Vanderbilt has not beaten the Yellow Jackets since 1941. The two teams tied 10-10 in a matchup in Nashville in 1965. This will give Georgia Tech to add to its success against Vanderbilt, who has had a really good season under Clark Lea. The Commodores started the season off with a big upset over Virginia Tech and of course, the signature win was against No.1 Alabama (one week after the Crimson Tide had beaten Georgia). Vandy also picked up wins vs. Kentucky and Auburn, and it had close losses against Texas and LSU.
