Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Set To Host Eastern Michigan DB Transfer For Visit
The transfer portal is open for business and like a lot of teams around the country, Georgia Tech is active in trying to fill areas of need for their roster in thinking ahead to 2025. It is going to be a busy few weeks for the Yellow Jackets between getting ready for their bowl game vs Vanderbilt on the 27th and navigating the portal before it closes on Dec. 28th.
This week is shaping up to be an important visit week for Georgia Tech and one player that just announced he will be visiting The Flats is Eastern Michigan transfer defensive back Daiquan White.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also holds offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
Today, Georgia Tech has a big pair of visits happening. Florida Atlantic safety CJ Heard is on campus, as is Stony Brook defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore
The secondary appears to be a priority in the transfer portal for Georgia Tech. Another cornerback that is slated to visit is Miami transfer Robert Stafford.
Stafford (5'11 175 LBS) is a former four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and played his high school football at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, FL. Stafford was ranked as the No. 156 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, No. 17 cornerback, and No. 35 player in the state of Florida. He redshirted in 2023 and this past season he only played 31 total snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with a 70.2 defensive grade, but that is a low snap count to try and judge.
Here is a scouting report from 247Sports director of scouting on Stafford from when he was a prospect coming out of high school:
"An explosive multi-sport athlete that has just started to make the transition from wide receiver to defensive back. Not much meat on the bones, but makes up for it with his fast-twitch muscle fibers and insane ups. Tested off the charts spring before senior season posting the fastest 40-yard dash at an invite-only camp loaded with talented skill players. Also had the best vertical jump out of anyone that day. Aggressive in coverage and not one to shy away from a challenge. Ability to go up in the air and make a play at the catch point separates him from most other defenders his size. Rather fluid in his backpedal and has shown that he can mirror with his hips while gaining some depth. Appears to be pretty comfortable in off-man situations, which makes sense given his burst and ability to close gaps. However, will need to bulk up some if he’s going to jam larger wideouts at the line of scrimmage on Saturdays. Viewed by most college recruiters as a corner at the next level because of how easily he changes directions. Could also get a look as a single-high safety given his range, although he would need to embrace the role of mashing ball carriers in the open field. Skillset and athletic profile suggest that he should be viewed as one of the top cornerback prospects in the Sunshine State for the 2023 cycle. Will need some seasoning, but has NFL upside."
Three-sport athlete (basketball, track)
2021: Two-way player that didn't get snaps on defense until spring before junior season. While working at WR, caught 42 passes for 605 yards and 5 TD. On defense, lined up primarily at CB where he was credited with 17 tackles, 5 PBU and an INT in 9 games per MaxPreps.
2020: Played primarily WR for a Melbourne Eau Gallie team that made Sunshine State's 6A state playoffs. Caught 12 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.
