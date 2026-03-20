Saint Louis vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet to Watch for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

Both the Michigan Wolverines and Saint Louis Billikens scored over 100 points en route to dominant Round of 64 wins. Now, the two teams will face each other in a fascinating Round of 32 matchup.

This will be the second team from the Atlantic-10 that Michigan will face this season. The Wolverines beat La Salle by a score of 102-50 on December 21, but don't look too much into that result as La Salle finished in third last in the conference with a 5-13 A-10 record.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the opening game of the Round of 32.

Saint Louis vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Saint Louis +12.5 (-102)

Michigan -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Saint Louis +680

Michigan -1100

Total

OVER 161.5 (-110)

UNDER 161.5 (-110)

Saint Louis vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Game Time: 12:10 pm ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Saint Louis Record: 29-5

Michigan Record: 32-3

Saint Louis vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Saint Louis is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 12-6 in Saint Louis' last 18 games

Saint Louis has lost six straight games against Big Ten opponents

Michigan is 0-6 ATS in its last six games

Michigan is 0-5 ATS in its last five games as a favorite

Saint Louis vs. Michigan Best Prop Bet

Yaxel Lendeborg UNDER 14.5 Points (-104)

Yaxel Lendeborg is leading Michigan in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game, but now he's going to be matched up with Saint Louis' Robbie Avila. The Bilikens' center has been a force on both sides of the ball this season, and believe it or not, I think he's going to cause Lendeborg some real issues.

Saint Louis vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

The Atlantic-10 has two representatives in the NCAA Tournament, and both won in impressive fashion in the Round of 64. Maybe that's a sign that we should respect Saint Louis and VCU moving forward.

The Billikens have some ultra-impressive metrics heading into this game, ranking second in the country in effective field goal percentage and 18th in defensive efficiency. Their biggest issue is turnovers, which leads to them ranking 266th in effective possession ratio, but Michigan has the same weakness, ranking 176th in that metric.

It's also worth noting that Saint Louis ranks 70th in the country in three-point shot rate, which is good news against Michigan. The Wolverines have allowed teams to score from the perimeter this season. 35.3% of the points scored against Michigan have come from beyond the arc, which is 318th in the country.

I'll take the points with Saint Louis.

Pick: Saint Louis +12.5 (-102)

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