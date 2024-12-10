Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Will Get Visit From Top Transfer Running Back
The transfer portal is moving quickly and it appears that Georgia Tech is going to be getting a visit from one of the top transfer running backs in the portal. Penn transfer Malachi Hosley announced on social media that he would be visiting The Flats on Dec. 12th-13th. 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported that Hosley would also visit Cincinnati and Virginia.
This season at Penn, Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. As of right now, Georgia Tech is only slated to lose Trey Cooley in its running back room. Hosley would be a nice addition to the room. On 247Sports, Hosley is rated as a three-star transfer but is the No. 5 running back who is currently in the transfer portal. Be sure to keep an eye out in this recruitment.
Georgia Tech was selected to play in the Birmingham Bowl this postseason and they are going to be facing Vanderbilt on December 27th. This has the makings of a fun matchup, as both teams are similar in playstyle and have pulled big upsets this season. Vanderbilt started their year by knocking off Virginia Tech as a two-touchdown underdog and then later beat Alabama, their first-ever win over a No. 1 team. Brent Key's team also started the year by beating Florida State in Ireland and then later upsetting No. 4 Miami and keeping them out of the College Football Playoff.
One thing to watch leading up to this game is who is actually on the roster for both teams. The transfer portal opened yesterday and the Yellow Jackets have had some impact players such as Eric Singleton Jr and Taye Seymore hit the portal. Will more join them? That is a big thing when it comes to bowl games.
The transfer portal does not stop sportsbooks from releasing lines for the games though. At Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets have opened up as a 2.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt and the total is set at 52.5.
This is a matchup that has some history. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Vandy 20-15 and has won six in a row in the series and 12 of the last 13. The last meeting between the schools was in 2016 in Atlanta, a 38-7 win for Georgia Tech. Vanderbilt has not beaten the Yellow Jackets since 1941. The two teams tied 10-10 in a matchup in Nashville in 1965. This will give Georgia Tech to add to its success against Vanderbilt, who has had a really good season under Clark Lea. The Commodores started the season off with a big upset over Virginia Tech and of course, the signature win was against No.1 Alabama (one week after the Crimson Tide had beaten Georgia). Vandy also picked up wins vs. Kentucky and Auburn, and it had close losses against Texas and LSU.
