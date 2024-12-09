Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Safety Taye Seymore Becomes Latest Player To Enter The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has had another impact player enter the transfer portal. Just minutes ago, it was reported that sophomore safety Taye Seymore is going to enter the transfer portal. Seymore started the majority of games at strong safety, splitting reps with LaMiles Brooks.
Seymore had his ups and downs in his first real year of playing time, but he flashed real ability at times. He finished the season with 45 tackles and two pass deflections. At PFF (Pro Football Focus), Seymore was the No. 32 graded player on the Yellow Jackets defense in 401 total snaps. He finished with a 55.0 grade and a 38.4 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is also losing Brooks after the season, as he is out of eligibility.
Georgia Tech has been sending out offers to transfer defensive backs since the portal opened and with Seymore and Brooks departure, a veteran presence might be needed. The Yellow Jackets are also bringing in coveted four-star safety recruit Tae Harris as an early enrollee and he has a path to make an immediate impact.
Seymore becomes the 7th transfer portal departure for Georgia Tech, joining QB Zach Pyron, OL Corey Robinson, and Jordan Brown, WR Leo Blackburn and Eric Singleton J,r and DT Horace Lockett.
The NCAA winter transfer portal opens on Monday, Dec. 9, and closes on Saturday, Dec. 28. The NCAA spring transfer portal window is between April 15-26.
Seymore entering this afternoon is coming after the big news that Singleton would be entering the portal and he reportedly has a visit lined up to Georgia.
Singleton Jr. led all freshmen (true or redshirt) nationally with 64.2 receiving yards per game and ranks second among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions in 2023. His 706 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the ACC, while his six TD receptions were just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of seven, held by Calvin Johnson (2004) and Ahmarean Brown (2019).
Singleton Jr was in the running for offensive rookie of the year and he finished second. NC State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion was awarded the Rookie of the Year.
This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. He is a dynamic receiver with blazing speed and he won't be easy to replace in the offense. It should be noted that Singleton could change his mind and return to Georgia Tech, but right now, he is going to be one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Singleton played 642 snaps and finished with a 73.7 grade on offense, the 9th-best grade on Georgia Tech's offense
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Sends Out Offers to Several Players On First Day Transfer Portal Opens
Georgia Tech Football: Eric Singleton Jr Will Reportedly Take Transfer Vist to Rival Georgia
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Yellow Jackets Check in At No. 25 In Newest AP Poll