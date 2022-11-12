Georgia Tech Football: Zach Pyron Announced as Starter vs Miami

For the second straight week, Georgia Tech is going to be turning to true freshman Zach Pyron to be its starting quarterback. Jeff Sims is only going to be available for emergency situations.

Pyron made his first start last against Virginia Tech and played a huge role in bringing the Yellow Jackets back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Pyron threw for 253 yards and scored two total touchdowns in the win for Georgia Tech and he has played with competitiveness and poise in the last two games.

Zach Pyron is getting the start for Georgia Tech vs Miami today Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is aiming to move to 5-5 with a win over Miami today and move one step closer to making its first bowl game since 2018.

Miami is going to be without its starting quarterback as well for this game. Tyler Van Dyke was announced as out earlier today and it will likely be true freshman Jacurri Brown getting the start for the Hurricanes.

It will be interesting to see which true freshman limits their mistakes more in this game, as that could be the difference in who wins and who loses in Atlanta today.

