Georgia Tech Defense Forces Four Turnovers in Comeback Win Over Virginia Tech

In the two programs' last game as ACC Coastal opponents, Georgia Tech went on the road to face Virginia Tech today.

News broke before the game that Jeff Sims would remain out for Georgia Tech and that true freshman Zach Pyron would be getting his first start for the Yellow Jackets. Pyron would make the plays he needed to in the fourth quarter and helped ignite the offense. The defense forced four turnovers, including one when Virginia Tech was driving to try and win the game.

Georgia Tech now moves to 4-5 on the season and will face Miami next week in the final home game of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Here is the complete game summary of today's clash between Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

1st Quarter

Georgia Tech got the ball first and it was not a great first drive for the Georgia Tech offense. Pyron was sacked on the first play of the game and the Yellow Jackets would not find much on 2nd and 3rd down and were forced to punt.

Virginia Tech did not exactly do any better when they got the ball. Georgia Tech did jump offsides to give the Hokies a first down, but a Charlie Thomas sack ended the Hokies' first drive and got the ball back for Georgia Tech.

The second drive of the game for Pyron did not start off well, with Pyron nearly throwing a pick-six on a screen pass to Nate McCollum. However, Pyron would find his rhythm, hit Malachi Carter for a beautiful 3rd and 10 conversion, and moved Georgia Tech into Virginia Tech territory. Then, Dontae Smith would carry the ball 29-yards into the endzone for a touchdown for Georgia Tech.

Dontae Smith had a big touchdown run for Georgia Tech in the first half Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

One of the things that was noticeable for Georgia Tech early on was how the offensive line was getting push in the running game. Both Dontae Smith and true freshman Jamie Felix ran well behind the offensive line early on and that was a welcome sight to see.

Grant Wells and the Virginia Tech offense got going and moved the ball into Georgia Tech territory. The Hokies would fumble the ball and give it right back to the Yellow Jackets.

Felix started the drive at running back and would be running the ball well. Pyron would then hit Jenkins for a deep pass to get set up in the Virginia Tech red zone. Georgia Tech would stall out from there after a questionable third down play call, but Gavin Stewart would hit a short field goal to get the lead to 10-0.

The Hokies would take over and that would be the end of the 1st quarter.

2nd quarter

Virginia Tech was driving again and got the ball to around midfield but had to punt. A great punt by the Hokies had Georgia Tech starting at their own one-yard line.

Pyron and the offense would be trying to make it out of the shadow of their own end zone and were not successful at doing that, going three and out. David Shanahan would have to punt from his own endzone and he got a great punt off to put Virginia Tech around midfield.

On the next drive, Virginia Tech found a way to put it in the endzone. Wells led a great drive, highlighted by a terrific catch from Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith. Wells ran into the endzone to give Virginia Tech its first points of the game. Georgia Tech still led 10-7.

Georgia Tech's offense proceeded to go three and out and have to give the ball back to Virginia Tech.

Looking to score again, Virginia Tech got the ball back but did not move the ball well. After a near-targeting call on Thomas on second down, Wells nearly gave the ball right back to Georgia Tech by throwing an interception. Virginia Tech would punt the ball back to the Yellow Jackets.

It would be a third straight three-and-out for Georgia Tech's offense and Virginia Tech would get the ball back. As well as Georgia Tech ran it in the first quarter, but they could not find any running lanes in the second quarter.

The running game for Virginia Tech, however, was getting stronger in the second half. Wells would lead the way with some designed runs and the Hokies took the lead with a Keshawn King short-yardage touchdown. Virginia Tech would miss the extra point and the lead was 13-10.

Special teams disasters made a reappearance for Georgia Tech on the next drive. Virginia Tech's Tucker Holloway ran the punt back for the touchdown and extended the lead to 20-10. Georgia Tech's special teams have been one of the worst units in the country this season and today did not help that.

Virginia Tech had a punt return for a touchdown vs Georgia Tech Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With less than a minute on the clock, Georgia Tech played it aggressively and tried to go for points. Pyron would move the Yellow Jackets down the field and get deep into Virginia Tech territory after a pass interference call on Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech was out of time to run any more plays and had to settle for a field goal. Stewart hit the field goal to cut the lead back to a touchdown 20-13.

Georgia Tech actually outgained Virginia Tech in the first half 234-184, but the punt return for a touchdown has been the difference.

Pyron was 11-20 for 127 yards in the first half. The Yellow Jackets had 107 yards on 21 carries.

3rd Quarter

Virginia Tech got the ball to start the second half and they were looking to extend the lead to two scores. The Georgia Tech defense would make a nice stop and got a sack on third down by D'Quan Douse.

Another pass interference call on Virginia Tech helped get Georgia Tech moving on offense. Hassan Hall would be the lead running back on this drive and would have some nice runs to get into Virginia Tech territory. Georgia Tech would not convert on a third and short attempt and Stewart was brought out for his third field goal attempt and would connect on it. The lead was cut to 20-16 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.

Zach Pyron had an up-and-down performance in his first career start Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

A self-destructive drive by Virginia Tech came next. The Hokies were actually driving, but a fumbled snap lost the offense ten yards and then a false start pushed them back further. All of those things ended up resulting in a punt and Georgia Tech would take over deep in its own territory.

Pyron would make his most critical mistake of the game on the next drive. His pass attempt would be batted in the air and taken back for a touchdown by Virginia Tech to make it a 27-16 game.

Needing a drive to respond to the turnover, Georgia Tech went three and out.

The third quarter started to wind down with Virginia Tech driving into Georgia Tech territory.

4th Quarter:

Despite getting into Georgia Tech territory again, Virginia Tech would not get any points out of it. A missed field goal gave Georgia Tech life and the Yellow Jackets would get the ball back.

Pyron and the offense got it to a fourth and short opportunity, but a terribly executed quarterback sneak stopped the Yellow Jackets and they gave the ball back in their own territory.

This was a big chance for Virginia Tech to put the game away in all likelihood with a touchdown. The Hokies shot themselves in the foot by fumbling the ball near the end zone and Georgia Tech took over.

Georgia Tech's defense got several key stops in the second half Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The offense needed to take advantage of another opportunity and they did just that. After some runs by Dontae Smith, Pyron found Nate McCollum for a great play down the sideline, and McCollum did a great job of keeping his feet in bounds and getting the touchdown for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets went for two points and did not get it and the score was 27-22.

True freshmen were relied upon today for Georgia Tech and on the next Virginia Tech drive, another big play was made. Freshmen safety Clayton Powell-Lee caught a tipped pass for an interception and the Yellow Jackets got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. It was the third forced turnover of the game by the defense.

The next drive was an absolute showcase for Pyron. He found McCollum for a conversion on a 3rd and 19 and then had to run around three Virginia Tech defenders to score the go-ahead touchdown. Another failed two-point conversion attempt had Georgia Tech with a 28-27 lead.

Georgia Tech forced a punt after a sack by Douse on third down. Georgia Tech was likely one first down away from winning the football game. The offense went three and out and had to punt the ball back to the Hokies, but at least Virginia Tech was out of timeouts.

Holloway had another good return on the punt and Virginia Tech had good field position for a potential game-winning field goal. Wells scrambled to his left and Georgia Tech forced another fumble and the game was over. The double-digit comeback was complete and Georgia Tech had come into Lane Stadium and won yet again against Virginia Tech.

Pyron finished the day 19-32 for 253 yards and two total touchdowns. Georgia Tech outgained Virginia Tech 463-297 and McCollum finished the day with over 100 yards receiving. Smith led the way on the ground with 85 yards on nine carries.

The defense was fantastic for much of the game. Charlie Thomas had 16 tackles and one sack, Douse had 2.5 sacks, and the defense overall finished with five sacks.

Georgia Tech now moves to 4-5 and keeps their faint bowl hopes alive. The Yellow Jackets will be back in Bobby Dodd Stadium for their last home game next week against Miami.

