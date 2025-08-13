Georgia Tech Freshman Elgin Sessions Continues Impressive Play From Spring To Fall Camp
Elgin Sessions is making a difference early in his career with the Yellow Jackets. He’s been a name that has been coming up a good bit in fall camp. Here was what defensive backs coach Cory Peoples had to say about him and his play.
"Elgin was doing really well, came in in the spring. I thought he had a good spring for a freshman. Just like any kinks, you just keep on getting better every day. But he's one of them guys that every day he's grown as well, from his eye discipline to his coverage, to his technique, fundamental sound," said Peoples. "He is one of them guys that came from a good high school in Dutch Fork, and they produce them well and they coach them well, so you can see the background of his development."
It is no surprise to see Sessions making a name for himself. Sessions was a standout at Dutch Fork (SC), where he won a state title. He was one of the best players in the state and was known for his versatility on the backend of the defense. Here is a deeper look at what he accomplished and why he is was such a great player in high school.
“He plays for one of the best teams in South Carolina with Dutch Fork, which has won the 5A South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) 5A championship seven times in the past eight seasons. He won a championship last year as Dutch Fork knocked off White Knoll 21-6 in the state championship. So far during his senior season, Sessions has 32 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a field goal block.”
“Sessions gives you a savant and specialist at the cornerback position. He is a student of the game and enjoys watching film. He looks at WR's tendencies and the things that they like to do. He explains more about how he uses WR tendencies against them.”
“In coverage, he reads routes beautifully and jumps them with ease, stepping in front of the quarterback’s pass. He is now just looking to get an interception, but he wants to turn it into a touchdown. He has two interceptions returned for a touchdown this year. When he is not jumping the route for an INT, he is excellent at timing when the ball is going to hit the receiver's hands and deflecting it at the right moment. He is physical at the top of the route and can play man-press or zone. He's great at both.”
With the positional flexibility that will be prevalent this season for the Yellow Jackets, Sessions could carve out a role early in the secondary for Georgia, especially if he keeps making plays in practice. He will be a name to monitor throughout the season to see if he gets any snaps during his true freshman campaign. Sessions is a part of a highly touted freshman DB class that includes four-star safety Tae Harris and four-star cornerback Dalen Penson.