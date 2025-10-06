Georgia Tech Game-By-Game Projections From ESPN's FPI After Week Six
Georgia Tech is 5-0 and coming off of their first bye week of the season, one that was needed after their close call against Wake Forest last week. The Yellow Jackets are now going to turn their attention to Virginia Tech, which is 2-4 and coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is among the favorites to get to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship, but first things first, they are going to have to take care of a Hokies team that has played better since firing head coach Brent Pry.
While the Yellow Jackets did not play this past weekend, how did their projections from ESPN's FPI change, if at all?
Game 6: vs Virginia Tech (FPI gives Georgia Tech a 79.8% chance to win this game)
Being favored only means so much (as the Wake Forest game will show you), but Georgia Tech is going to be favored by two touchdowns against a Hokies team that might be getting close to giving up on this season. Virginia Tech had won two straight under interim head coach Phillip Montgomery, but dropped a close one to Wake Forest this past weekend and now the Hokies are 2-4. The Yellow Jackets are the better team, but they have to play like it.
Game 7: at Duke (FPI gives Duke a 66% chance to win this game)
This is the toughest ACC game left on the schedule for the Yellow Jackets.
After starting 1-2, Duke has won three in a row and their offense has caught fire. Quarterback Darian Mensah leads the ACC in passing yards and this will be a big challenge for the Georgia Tech defense.
In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford predicted Duke will be the first team to hand Georgia Tech a loss:
"The Yellow Jackets' undefeated season almost went belly up at Wake Forest over the weekend, but Haynes King made enough plays in crunch time to reverse fortunes. They're going to get every ACC team's best shot the rest of the way, even if the schedule appears favorable from the outside looking in. The next ranked opponent for Georgia Tech comes during rivalry weekend against Georgia in Atlanta, but a loss will happen before that. I'm taking a stab at Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils getting the best of the Yellow Jackets a few weeks from now."
Duke is unbeaten in ACC play and this could end up being a deciding factor when it comes to who goes to Charlotte.
Game 8: vs Syracuse (FPI gives Georgia Tech a 79.9% chance to win this game)
Syracuse has not been the same since starting quarterback Steve Angeli went down with an injury in the win over Clemson. The Orange have lost two straight and have not been the same explosive offense that they were before the injury. Georgia Tech will be favored in this game, but they need to take it seriously. Syracuse is capable of pulling the upset and have a very good offensive coaching staff that can take advantage of any weakness.
Game 9: at NC State (FPI gives Georgia Tech a 56% chance to win this game)
A tough road test to navigate. Yes, NC State lost to Virginia Tech, but they possess enough offensive firepower to beat the Yellow Jackets. Not only that, but Raleigh is a historically tough place to play for ranked ACC teams. Georgia Tech is a better team on paper, but this is not going to be an easy test to navigate.
Game 10: at Boston College (FPI gives Georgia Tech a 76.9% chance to win)
Boston College had one of the worst weekends of any team. The Eagles entered the day as a small underdog to Pitt, but got blasted 48-7 and this team has the look of one that should miss a bowl game. Never take a win for granted, especially a game on the road, but what shape will Boston College be in at this point in the season?
Game 11: vs Pittsburgh (FPI gives Georgia Tech a 63.7% chance to win this game)
Pittsburgh entered last Saturday with a 2-2 record, but a quarterback change gave them new life and they blew out Boston College. Is this a sign of things to come for the Panthers? We will get a better idea of that on Saturday when they face Florida State, but they are going to be an intriguing ACC team to watch the rest of the way.
Game 12: vs Georgia (FPI gives Georgia an 83.9% chance to win this game)
If Georgia Tech enters this game 10-1 as FPI projects them to do, this could be for a spot in the College Football playoff. The Yellow Jackets have been close to upsetting Georgia and ending their losing streak to their rivals, but have not been able to seal the deal under Brent Key. This is going to be a challenging game for Georgia Tech, but it is one that they can win.
Final FPI projected Record: 10-2, 7-1 ACC