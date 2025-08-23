Georgia Tech-Georgia Rivalry Game Named A "Big Winner" In SEC's Decision To Move To A Nine-Game Schedule
A big piece of college football news dropped on Thursday afternoon.
After a lot of back and forth, the SEC announced that it would be moving to a nine-game conference schedule. The conference had been on an eight game conference schedule since 1992, but made the big announcement today that they would be shifting to a nine-game conference schedule.
Obviously, Georgia Tech does not play in the SEC, but they do play several SEC opponents on future schedules, including its annual rivalry with the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia Tech also has a home and home series scheduled with Tennessee in 2026 and 2027 and a home and home with Alabama in 2030 and 2031.
Are SEC-ACC Rivalry games big winners in this decision?
The SEC is requiring its teams to play at least one additional high-quality non-conference opponent from the Big Ten, Big 12, or the ACC (or Notre Dame), and that should keep longstanding rivalries such as Georgia Tech-Georgia, South Carolina-Clemson, and Kentucky-Louisville going.
CBS Sports analyst John Talty thinks those rivalry games are among the biggest winners of the SEC's decision:
"One of the fears behind the SEC moving to more conference games is it would disincentivize teams from maintaining rivalry games against non-SEC Power Four opponents. Think South Carolina-Clemson, Kentucky-Louisville, Florida-Florida State and Georgia-Georgia Tech.
In making every SEC team play a 10th game against a Power Four opponent or Notre Dame, it makes it that much easier for those SEC teams to keep those treasured rivalry games against in-state non-SEC opponents. Now, will South Carolina want to keep scheduling games like Miami and Virginia Tech on top of Clemson and nine conference games? That remains to be seen. But it is good for the sport that these games that matter 365 days a year in those states aren't lost in the search for more money like so many already have because of realignment.
Additionally, Sankey and the SEC league office understand how much the inter-SEC rivalries matter to people. In a 3 rivalries + 6 rotating opponents schedule, SEC teams should get to keep the games their fans care about most. So, don't worry about losing the Iron Bowl or Egg Bowl."
What about the series against Tennessee and Alabama?
I think the Tennessee series is the one that should be fine. The Volunteers do not play a Power Four opponent in either 2026 or 2027 and I would think they would just keep their game against Georgia Tech.
Alabama is more interesting. In 2030, the Crimson Tide also face Notre Dame and in 2031, they go to Boston College. Will Alabama get rid of one of those games and keep the other? Will they keep both of those games? Those are the things that will have to be considered.
What about the ACC?
It sounds like the ACC is going to be trying to go to a nine-game conference schedule, though how they do that with just 17 teams is going to be fascinating.
I won't speculate too much on what could happen if the ACC finds a way to move to nine games, but Georgia Tech has a lot of high-profile games against power four opponents in future years and with viewership being extremely valuable in ACC revenue sharing, you would think Georgia Tech wouild want to keep those games.
This was huge news in college football today and in the days and months ahead, there are going to he repercussions from this decision from the SEC. Will they affect Georgia Tech? Only time will tell.