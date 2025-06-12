Georgia Tech Has One Of The Brightest Futures In The ACC According to ESPN's Future Power Rankings
There is anticipation building for Georgia Tech's 2025 season.
After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and getting more talent on the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, there are some projecting Georgia Tech will be among the ACC's top teams.
It is not just 2025 that Georgia Tech fans should be excited about though. Brent Key has this team built for sustainable success. They have a young quarterback waiting in the wings and one of the best recruiting classes ever for Georgia Tech is on campus and ready to contribute. The schedules will step up in difficulty after this season, but that is nothing new for Georgia Tech. Key has done all of the right things and it has the program trending in the right direction.
ESPN analyst Adam Rittenberg released a new set of "Future power rankings" this week and Georgia Tech was in the top five in the ACC and 31st nationally. Here is how the future power rankings were calculated:
"Teams will be evaluated in the following categories:
Returning quarterback
Likelihood of a multiyear QB on roster
Offensive line/defensive line outlook
Roster management
Star power (All-Americans, national award contenders, all-conference contenders)
Coaching staff
Not every area has to be a strength to boost a team's overall rating. Most teams likely cannot rely on having a multiyear starting quarterback on their roster, given the volatility of the position. But the most promising teams usually check at least a few of these boxes, especially overall roster management (high school recruiting and transfers), line-of-scrimmage play and at least some star power"
Clemson (7th), Miami (11th), SMU (14th), and Louisville (24th) were the ACC programs above Georgia Tech.
31. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous future power ranking: Not ranked
"Returning quarterback: Yes. Haynes King is back for his third season as the Yellow Jackets' starter, after making dramatic improvements in his accuracy and lowering his interceptions total last fall. King completed 72.9% of his passes for 2,114 yards and had only two interceptions on 269 attempts.
Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very slim. Georgia Tech is building its offense around King, who enters his sixth and final season. The team has a lot of confidence in backup Aaron Philo, a redshirt freshman, but likely would make a change only if a major injury occurs.
Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Brent Key is a former Georgia Tech offensive lineman who coached the O-line before taking over the program, which he has built largely around, you guessed it, the offensive front. The Yellow Jackets return one of the nation's best guard tandems in Keylan Rutledge, a 2024 first-team All-ACC selection, and fellow senior Joe Fusile. Ethan Mackenny started eight games at left tackle as a true freshman and is a multiyear contributor for Key. The defensive line will initially be more transfer heavy with Brayden Manley (Mercer) and former Yellow Jacket Akelo Stone (Ole Miss), although returning senior tackle Jordan van den Berg should lead the group.
Roster management: Georgia Tech lost standout receiver Eric Singleton Jr., outside linebacker Romello Height and several contributors to the portal, but it retained King, running back Jamal Haynes, wide receiver Malik Rutherford and others from a team that showed it can compete with anyone. The team also supplemented both lines through the portal and filled Singleton's spot with Florida Atlantic's Eric Rivers, a first-team All-Conference USA selection. Key's recruiting prowess showed with the No. 19 class for 2025, a jump from No. 34 in 2024.
Star power: Georgia Tech returns arguably the ACC's best offensive backfield tandem in King and Haynes, and has several linemen -- Rutledge, Van den Berg -- who received all-league recognition last fall. Rutherford and linebacker Kyle Efford also earned All-ACC recognition. Rivers is an impact player at wide receiver, and several of the transfer linemen, including Manley and Stone, have all-league potential.
Coaching staff: Key has shown he can win the big games at his alma mater. Now he needs to win more of them, especially with increased access to the CFP. Georgia Tech brings back Buster Faulkner, one of the nation's more creative offensive playcallers. The team will have a new defensive coordinator in Blake Gideon, who is in the role for the first time."
Philo is the big reason for future hope, but the recruiting classes, the emphasis on the lines of scrimmage, and eyeing good talent in the transfer portal. The defense has gotten better in each season and needs another step if this team is going to compete for the ACC title in 2025.
Things are trending up in Atlanta.