Georgia Tech Hires Alabama's J Batt as Its New Athletic Director

According to multiple reports this morning from Pete Thamel at ESPN and Ken Sugiura from the AJC, Georgia Tech has tabbed Alabama's J Batt as the new director of athletics. Batt is currently the executive deputy director of athletics/chief operating officer/chief revenue officer for the Crimson Tide's athletic department and has been described as the No.2 in their athletic department.

Georgia Tech has been on the search for a new athletic director since firing Todd Stansbury last month and is hiring the No.2 guy at the premier program in college athletics to lead its athletic program.

Batt is supposed to be an elite fundraiser, which is something that Georgia Tech sorely needs. Batt has been at Alabama since 2017 and he has taken on a significant role as the No.2 for Alabama since Jeff Purinton left for Arkansas State back in May.

Before arriving at Alabama, Batt also worked at Maryland and East Carolina. He earned both his Bachelor's and Masters's degrees at the University of North Carolina.

New Athletic Director J Blatt's first job is going to be finding a new leader for the football program Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Batt is going to be tasked with hiring the new head football coach for the program in the coming months. Former head coach Geoff Collins was fired at the end of September after a 1-3 start and now interim head coach Brent Key has gone 2-0 since.

This is a big hire from a big program and one that has gotten praise from around the country. The fundraising aspect is what is going to be critical for the Yellow Jackets going forward.

Stay tuned for more updates as everything unfolds for Georgia Tech with its new athletic director and the upcoming coaching search.

