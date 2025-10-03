Georgia Tech Inks A New 10 Year Deal With Under Armour; What does This Mean For The Yellow Jackets?
Starting July 1st, 2026, Georgia Tech will have a new apparel partner, Under Armour. Georgia Tech will wear Adidas for the rest of its deal until the end of the 2025-2026 school year.
Here is the statement from the Yellow Jackets,Ryan Alpert, who was instrumental in helping Georgia Tech land the new deal.
“This is an exciting moment for Georgia Tech athletics. Now, more than ever, Georgia Tech must set itself apart in all aspects of collegiate athletics, and our partnership with Under Armour will do just that by prioritizing our student-athletes and our fans,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Under Armour, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, amplifying the Georgia Tech brand across the globe, and enhancing the student-athlete experience, including through innovative NIL opportunities. Our partnership with Under Armour will play a big part in Georgia Tech continuing to move forward in the new era of collegiate athletics and reaching our ambitions of competing for championships at the highest levels of collegiate athletics.”
What makes the story even more intriguing is that Georgia Tech was the first collegiate client of Under Armour, dating back to 1996. The relationship has also been a fundamental one to Georgia Tech athletics and one central to the success of the program.
“Under Armour’s unwavering focus on meeting the evolving needs of athletes remains a cornerstone of our brand’s mission, the same as it did for our Founder and CEO Kevin Plank back in 1996,” said Craig Cummings, VP, Team Division, Under Armour. “As we mark our 30th anniversary next year, we’re thrilled to team back up with Georgia Tech, our first collegiate client, to experience our commitment to enhancing athletic performance. We are energized by the momentum in Atlanta and look forward to amplifying our presence in the community through meaningful activations and shared purpose.”
Georgia Tech student-athletes, coaches and staff will receive the same innovative and technology-driven sportswear as worn by some of the world's most-recognized athletes and other premier collegiate partners, including Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, the U.S. Naval Academy, Utah and Wisconsin, to name a few. Under Armour’s significant investment in Georgia Tech also includes an innovative approach to name, image and likeness activities, which will support Georgia Tech’s standing as one of the nation’s top programs in NIL opportunities for student-athletes.
Georgia Tech fans can look forward to an increase in Yellow Jackets apparel and accessories in the retail market, while Tech student-athletes will have opportunities to have hands-on involvement in UA’s innovation and design processes, which will lead to personalized product solutions, as well as exposure to business functions in the apparel, footwear and fashion industries.
What does this mean for Georgia Tech?
It is a massive step forward for the Yellow Jackets, who will get a reportedly nearly six times more than the average annual amount they are receiving for their current deal with Adidas.
It is significant because it shows the rapid rise of the Georgia Tech program in not just football but across all of its athletics. The Yellow Jackets have continued to push their athletics program with renovations to their historic Bobby Dodd Stadium, the launch of the Alexander-Tharpe Fund (built for student athletes), and a number of initiatives to help their student-athletes. Here is more on the Alexander-Tharpe Fund.
“As the official fundraising arm of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association, the Alexander-Tharpe Fund welcomes gifts to support student-athlete scholarships, capital projects, and current operations. Gifts and commitments of all sizes are welcome.”
The initiatives are paying off with the emergence of its football program on a national level, its basketball program is continuing to land major prospects from across the country, and its baseball program, which is seen as one of the better programs not only in the ACC but also in the country. It’s been a commitment from the athletic association that is beginning to pay off in a major way and help Georgia Tech athletics.
As more details are unveiled, it will be interesting to see if there is an NIL component involved in this for players. We have seen over the past few months, with brands like Adidas and Nike signing new deals with Power Four programs and an emphasis on the student athlete, and allowing them to benefit in the new era of revenue share and NIL. Will we see the same type of deal for the Yellow Jackets student-athletes?
“Under Armour’s unwavering focus on meeting the evolving needs of athletes remains a cornerstone of our brand’s mission, the same as it did for our Founder and CEO Kevin Plank back in 1996,” said Craig Cummings, VP, Team Division, Under Armour. "As we mark our 30th anniversary next year, we’re thrilled to team back up with Georgia Tech, our first collegiate client, to experience our commitment to enhancing athletic performance. We are energized by the momentum in Atlanta and look forward to amplifying our presence in the community through meaningful activations and shared purpose.”
Under Armour apparel, footwear and accessories are worn by some of the top current athletes in the world, including Georgia Tech’s own Christo Lamprecht, a recent winner on professional golf’s Korn Ferry Tour, and Justyn-Henry Malloy, a member of Major League Baseball’s Detroit Tigers.
The addition of the Atlanta market gives Under Armour a presence in three of the nation’s top eight markets at the Power Four level. Under Armour also has a major presence in grassroots sports programs across the country, developing the next generations’ top college athletes.