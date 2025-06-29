Yankees Pitcher Got Mad at Athletics Hitter for the Strangest of Reasons
The New York Yankees got blanked by the Athletics on Saturday, losing 7-0 at home. There was a little bit of a heated moment between the two teams at the end of the seventh inning and the reasoning behind it is really hard to believe.
This all happened after Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton handled a comebacker to the mound by Jacob Wilson and ran over toward first before tossing the ball to Paul Goldschmidt to get the out. Hamilton stared down Wilson during the play, and then had some words for him while making his way to the dugout.
What was Hamilton's issue? The pitcher didn't think Wilson hustled enough on the play and let him know that.
Here's the play:
Hamilton had this to say to reporters after the game: "He wasn't running out of the box, I was upset with the inning, and that was that. He asked me what I said, and I just walked off."
That's a very odd thing for a pitcher to say to a hitter. Also, Hamilton didn't even have a rough seventh inning, as he didn't give up a run.
The Yankees have been struggling a bit lately and it seems like everyone might be feeling a little too tense in the Bronx.