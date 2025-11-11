Georgia Tech Is A Finalist For Four Star OL Joshua Sam-Epelle
No surprise, but the Yellow Jackets are back in contention for a major prospect and one of the most athletic, gifted ones you will find. Joshua Sam Epelle stands at 6’9 and 305 pounds from Douglas County High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in 6A and have been a perennial contender in the playoffs.
His final 10 schools include: Miami, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Georgia Tech. Before narrowing down his list, Sam-Epelle had over 30 offers.
According to 247Sports, Sam-Epelle is a four-star prospect, the No. 3 player in Georgia, the No. 5 offensive tackle, and the No. 30 player nationally.
I got the chance to see him earlier in the year in a game when Sam-Epelle played against Jonesboro. Here is the clip of him helping finish a run for running back Rah’Keith Kelly for a touchdown.
When you watch his game, you see a staple left tackle that you can build around for yards to come. He is incredibly agile for his size and is a mover. In the run game, he opens up big holes and gets to the second level quickly. Once he is on the move, he is an immovable force and one that will make you play. In pass protection, he can be left one-on-one on an island with some of the best edge rushers in the country. He blocks one of the best ones in practice every day in Jordan Carter, who was formerly committed to Texas A&M. He is an anchor and is very technically sound.
So how can Georgia Tech land him?
For the Yellow Jackets it starts with getting him on campus for a potential visit. Whether it is for the big game they play against Pittsburgh at home in their final game on the flats, or for the game against Georgia. If they can’t, they also have junior day and visits in the spring. They have one of the better offensive line coaches in the country in Geep Wade, who has continued to churn out stout offensive linemen and put up astronomical numbers. This year, they have a top unit in total offense, scoring offense, and rushing offense. That is, in large part, because of a really good offensive line.
I think with Georgia Tech getting more offensive linemen into the NFL, it will only lead to more top recruits wanting to come to Atlanta. Sam-Epelle is being heavily pursued by SEC schools Georgia and South Carolina. To beat out these schools, the Yellow Jackets will have to continue to show why they can be one of the best programs in the country and continue to lean on their offensive line.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Moves Up Three Spots In Latest AP Poll
•Georgia Tech An ACC Championship Favorite After Chaotic Weekend In The Conference
•How Does Georgia Tech Respond After A Loss Coming Off Its Bye Week?
•Three Players Who Need To Step Up For Georgia Tech In The Final Three Games