Georgia Tech Is Reportedly Close To Hiring Current SEC Assistant For Open Wide Receivers Coach Position

Georgia Tech is reportedly closing in on the hire for their next wide receivers coach.

According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Georgia Tech is closing in on hiring Vanderbilt assistant wide receivers coach Jafar Williams as their next wide receivers coach. Williams is going to be replacing Trent McKnight, who left to take a position on the University of Florida Staff.

Georgia Tech is expected to hire Vanderbilt’s Jafar Williams as wide receivers coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has worked at Vanderbilt the last two seasons as assistant wide receivers coach and helped Vandy rank 10th nationally in passing offense this season. pic.twitter.com/g2uySdmdIt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 18, 2026

Williams is going to be a part of the new look Georgia Tech offensive coaching staff. Chris Weinke (quarterbacks coach) and Nathan Brock (tight ends) are returning, but Williams, Jimmy Smith (running backs), and Allen Mogridge (offensive line) are going to be the newcomers, though Mogridge was the assistant offensive line coach with the Yellow Jackets in 2024.

Closer Look at Jafar Williams

Jafar Williams joined the Vanderbilt football staff in 2024 as assistant wide receivers coach. Williams comes to Nashville after spending the previous seasons as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Temple.

Alongside wide receivers coach Alex Bailey, Williams helped Quincy Skinner Jr. and Junior Sherrill become integral parts of the Vandy offense in 2024. Sherrill built on an outstanding freshman campaign by producing 29 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns. Skinner matched Sherrill’s reception and touchdown total while accumulating 367 yards.

The receiver group also saw the further development of former walk-on Richie Hoskins. Voted a team captain in 2024, Hoskins had 11 catches for 131 yards and two scores. He was named Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week after scoring in Vandy’s win at Kentucky and earned Academic All-District Accolades.

Williams added a depth of experience on the offensive side of the ball to the Vanderbilt staff, with previous stints including Virginia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers, Purdue, Kent State and Northwestern.

With the Owls, Williams mentored Jose Barbon to a 71-catch, 910-yard season in 2023, helping him finish among the top 15 in career receiving yards at TU. In 2023, Amad Anderson moved into the school’s top 20 in both receptions and receiving yards.

Prior to Temple, Williams spent three seasons as wide receivers coach at Virginia Tech. He helped Tre Turner, Tayvion Robinson and Damon Hazelton each earn All-ACC honors.

In 2018, Williams served as running backs coach at his alma mater, Maryland. Backs Anthony McFarland and Ty Johnson were one of the top duos in the Big Ten, ranking second and third in the league in yards per carry. McFarland set the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards on the year.

Williams was at Rutgers for two seasons as receivers coach from 2016-17. During the 2016 season, Jawuan Harris led all Big Ten freshmen with 39 catches for 481 yards.

From 2011-15, Williams was running backs coach for head coach Darrell Hazell, first at Kent State (2011-12), then Purdue (2013-15). With the Boilermakrers, Markell Jones set the school’s freshman rushing record with 875 yards while his 10 rushing touchdowns led the team.

At Kent State, Williams helped the Golden Flashes to the 2012 Mid-American Conference East Division title. Dri Archer and Traylon Durham provided one of the best one-two punches in the country, combining for 2,745 yards and 30 touchdowns. Archer earned consensus All-America honors and the team ranked 18th nationally in rushing offense.

Williams spent one season at Northwestern as special teams quality control and one year as wide receivers coach at Howard. Those stops were preceded by a two-year stint as wide receivers coach at Illinois State and one year coaching receivers at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

In his playing days for the Terrapins, Williams made 90 catches for 1,301 yards and seven touchdowns. The highlight was a 64-yard touchdown in the 2002 Orange Bowl. His 20.07 yards per catch in 2002 remain the third-best single-season mark in school history.

