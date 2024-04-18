Georgia Tech Labeled By ESPN Analyst As The "Best Fit" For Ohio State Running Back Transfer Dallan Hayden
The spring transfer portal window opened this week and one of the notable names that entered was Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden. Hayden is a talented player, but with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in front of him, there were not a lot of carries to go around in Columbus.
After he entered, On3 Sports Steve Wiltfong said that Georgia Tech was one of the teams that had shown early interest in Hayden.
ESPN analyst (and former Yellow Jackets quarterback) Tom Luginbill said that he thinks Georgia Tech would be the best fit for Hayden:
"The Yellow Jackets have a former offensive line coach for a head coach in Brent Key and he wants to run the football to set up play-action. Former wide receiver Jamal Haynes returns to Tech with quality production, but adding a dynamic, explosive playmaker like Hayden would make this offense, behind quarterback Haynes King, much more dangerous. Hayden can win footraces and make people miss. He has the agility and balance to exploit cutback lanes in the zone scheme."
This is an interesting scenario for the Yellow Jackets. Jamal Haynes had a huge season in 2023 and looks like he might be even better in 2024. He had a great performance on Saturday, but who provides depth is still a bit of a question mark. The Yellow Jackets have a talented freshman with Anthony Carrie and some veterans such as Trey Cooley, Evan Dickens, and Chad Alexander all competing right now for that No. 2 spot behind Haynes and nobody seemed to separate on Saturday. Hayden could come in and be the No. 2 back behind Haynes, forming one of the ACC's top running back duos. Keep an eye on this going forward.
Here are some stats and info on Hayden courtesy of Ohio State Athletics:
Ohio State Overview• Dallan played in 10 games as a true freshman and earned his first Varsity O letter• He was the team’s third-leading rusher in 2022 with 553 yards and a 5.0 yards-per-carry average off 111 carries and five touchdowns• Produced three 100-yard rushing games led by 146 yards off 27 carries with three touchdowns in the win over Maryland• Started in the College Football Playoff semifinals vs. Georgia and carried nine times for a team-high 43 yards• His eight-yard TD run in the third quarter vs. Maryland gave Ohio State the lead for good, 17-13, and he followed that with crucial 3- and 13-yard touchdown runs to help lead Ohio State to a 43-30 win• Netted 108 yards off 17 carries with one touchdown vs. Toledo, and he had 102 yards off 19 carries with one touchdown vs. Indiana• Also caught four passes for 23 yards
More on Dallan• Dallan was a member of the 2022 Ohio State recruiting class and joined the team in June 2022• Dallan was a four-star recruit who rated among the top 25 running backs nationally in the Class of 2022• Twice named the Tennessee Titans Division II-AAA Mr. Football award winner• Named the offensive player of the year for Division II-AAA West after rushing for 2,002 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2021• In 23 games over his junior and senior seasons, Hayden amassed 4,012 yards (174.4 per game) and scored 57 touchdowns• Back to back 2,000-yard seasons as a junior and senior• Had a final stat line of 2,010 yards on 232 carries with 24 touchdowns as a junior• Parents are ChaToya and Aaron Hayden• His dad played at Tennessee and in the NFL for San Diego, Green Bay and Philadelphia; brother, Chase, played collegiately at Arkansas and Illinois