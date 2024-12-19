Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From FIU Transfer Eric Rivers, One Of The Top Receivers in the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has made a huge splash in the transfer portal tonight. FIU transfer wide receiver Eric Rivers is one of the top players in the transfer portal and he annoucned on social media tonight that he has committed to the Yellow Jackets.
This is a huge get for Georgia Tech. They had a hole at the wide receiver position with the departure of Eric Singleton Jr and they just filled that spot with one of the most productive and fastest receivers in the nation last season.
The Yellow Jackets are also losing Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh due to them being out of eligibility. This season, Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
247Sports rates Rivers as a four-star transfer and is the No. 12 receiver currently in the portal.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
Rivers is now the 5th transfer portal addition for the Yellow Jackets and the second today. Earlier tonight, North Carolina transfer offensive lineman Andrew Rosinski announced he was transferring to Georgia Tech, joining Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White, UAB DB Kelvin Hill, and South Carolina wide receiver Debron Gatling. Gatling and Rosinski redshirted this past season, but both White and HIll got plenty of playing time.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett, Romello Height and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore (Auburn)