Georgia Tech Lands Its First Transfer Portal Commit In Former Rutgers Edge Rusher Jordan Walker

The Yellow Jackets have added former Rutgers edge rusher Jordan Walker. Walker finished his final season with Rutgers with 25 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Walker finished the season with a 66.6 defensive grade, 67.2 run defence grade, an 87.8 tackling grade, and a 63.2 pass rush grade. He was very good in coverage this past season, finishing with an 82.4 coverage grade. He finished with his best defensive grade against Purdue, finishing with an 81.0 defensive grade. He also had a stellar coverage grade of 87.4.

Georgia Tech is no stranger to recruiting the Big 10 when it comes to defensive linemen. You can look at Jordan Van Den Berg as a prime example of a player they have recruited and panned out, coming from the Big 10.

So what stands out about Walker?

When you watch his tape you see a relentless pass rusher that has good bend and torque coming off the edge. When he doesn’t get there, Walker does a great job of getting his hands up and batting down passes. Walker has a knack for those kinds of plays. Where he makes an immediate impact is his ability to tackle at a high level. Georgia Tech has struggled with its tackling, especially in the gaps and in the open space. He will be a player who can make up for this and be able to bring down opponents, which should help the Yellow Jackets issues.

Here is more on Walker per his Rutgers bio:

2025 (Senior): “Played in 11 games with five starts at defensive end ... named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy (11/5), which honors the most outstanding football player who began career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field ... named to the Academic All-Big Ten list (12/10) for the third time ... added three tackles at Illinois (11/1) ... batted down a pass that led to a recovered fumble late in the win at Purdue (10/25) ... had four tackles with a fumble recovery versus No. 8 Oregon (10/18) ... posted a sack at Washington (10/10) ... added three tackles at Minnesota (9/27) and against Iowa (9/19) ... totaled four stops with one for loss versus Norfolk State (9/13) ... recorded four tackles with one for loss against Miami (Ohio) (9/6) ... earned first career start versus Ohio (8/28) ... voted a team captain (8/25).”

2024 (Junior): “Played in all 13 games ... named to the Academic All-Big Ten list (12/12) for the second time ... tied for the team lead with four sacks and second with seven tackles-for-loss ... totaled 19 stops overall ... added a safety ... rated as the No. 14 defensive end in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus ... had a tackle-for-loss in the Rate Bowl versus Kansas State (12/26) ... notched a sack on a season-high five tackles in victory at Michigan State (11/30) ... recorded a sack in the end zone for a safety in win over Minnesota (11/9) ... posted four stops versus UCLA (10/19) ... collected a sack on two tackles-for-loss against Wisconsin (10/12) ... recorded a sack versus Howard (8/29).”

Walker should be a quality depth addition for the Yellow Jackets and one who should be a key part of the rotation.

More Georgia Tech Football News: