Georgia Tech OL Tana Alo-Tupuola Enters The Transfer Portal

A mass exodus continues for the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets have now lost their second offensive lineman to the transfer portal. True freshman Peyton Joseph entered earlier in the month.

Per Kelly Quinlan of Jackets Online/On3, offensive lineman Tana Alo-Tupuola has entered the transfer portal.

I spoke with a source close to Georgia Tech sophomore offensive lineman Tana Alo-Tupuola and he let me know he intends to enter the transfer portal. Tana played in 10 games this season starting four all at the center position. @PeteNakos — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) December 16, 2025

Alo-Tupuola was a key starter for coach Key on the offensive line this past season, which produced one of the better units. Oftentimes, he and Harrison Moore would rotate between center and guard. Alo-Tupuola dealt with injuries this past season, but didn’t let that deter him from playing significant snaps.

In 2025, he played predominantly at the center position. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Alo-Tupuola registered a 54.7 offensive grade on 455 snaps. He also finished with a 50.4 pass block grade and a 61.7 run block grade.

An area he struggled with while at Georgia Tech was penalties and pre-snap procedures, sometimes putting the Yellow Jackets in long downs and distances. He did, however, develop into a trustworthy player and one the Yellow Jackets could lean on, especially in big games. Alo-Tupuola posted his best offensive grade in the upset over Clemson, where he finished with his highest grade of the season, a 72.9 offensive grade. He was even better in pass blocking with an impressive 80.4 grade. In big games, he usually played his best football. Over the course of his collegiate career, he played 479 snaps and posted his best year as a freshman with a 67.4 offensive grade and a 78.8 run block grade.

As a freshman in 2024, he saw action in all 13 games. He played 23 snaps at center over the course of three games. Coming out of high school, he was a three-star prospect from IMG Academy.

The Yellow Jackets have seen most of their offensive staff leave, which has seen more players hit the transfer portal. Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade is headed to Nebraska, and today, head coach Brent Key hired Allen Mogridge from App State. Coach Key and Mogridge have a lot of experience together, dating back to their time at UCF. Expect coach Key and Mogridge to attack the transfer portal with more players hitting the portal and heading elsewhere.

As the chapter comes to a close for Alo-Tupuola, he will be remembered as a productive player for the Yellow Jackets and one who continued to elevate his game every year.

