Georgia Tech Makes Big Move Up National Rankings After Win Over Clemson
Week three of the college football season is officially over, which means it is time for the new rankings as Week 4 is upon us. Georgia Tech is fresh off its walk-off win against No. 12 Clemson after Aidan Birr hit a game-winning 55-yard field goal, which tied a program record. It was a scintillating home win for the Yellow Jackets, who finally beat their rival, who had won the last eight contests. It was an exciting finish to one of the best games of the day, which was a back-and-forth affair between two really good teams.
After the win, Goergia Tech leaped from unranked to No. 18 in the AP Poll.
Big Win Over the Tigers
The Yellow Jackets ultimately would get into range to lift them to victory. Once again, their star quarterback, Haynes King, was a top player on Saturday, throwing for 211 yards and rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Like he always does, King came up big for the Yellow Jackets when they needed it the most. His head coach, Brent Key, entrusted him when the team needed it the most.
“I mean, it means a lot just knowing that he trusts me that much, puts the ball in my hands, especially in moments like that. It's not just a one-man show, though. This is a team, this is a whole building. The guys up front did their job and allowed me to do that. Then the guys around me on the edge played fascinating. Just the defense, they did a hell of a job holding them to 21 points,” said King. “That was a great Clemson team. I mean, everybody knows they were 12th-ranked. So we knew it was gonna be a dog fight, but I mean, like Red said, it's just like who we are. I mean, we've prepared for this moment throughout the off-season, fall camp, summer, like it's just who we are.”
This is the first time Georgia Tech has been ranked since September 3rd, 2024. Georgia Tech was ranked No. 23, marking its first appearance in the AP Poll since 2015 before last season. Coming into the season, the Yellow Jackets continued to garner nationwide respect, and their quarterback and head coach was at the head of that. Now, they are back in the spotlight after their first 3-0 start since 2016, and another remarkable win in the head coach Brent Key era.
Georgia Tech is a team brewing with confidence and one that feels like they belong and should be ranked.
"100 % confident. I believe in the team, I believe in them in any of these situations. Confidence, confidence doesn't come from anything other than an expected belief, all right? We'll expect the beliefs to come from a lot of preparation, a lot of adversity we've overcome,” said coach Brent Key. “There's a look in their eye, though, on the sideline. You can see, we've been through three games, and there might be ups and downs, but there's never been finger-pointing. It's next play, next play, next play. It's pretty cool."
It’s been the culmination of a strenuous process and a rebuild of a culture that is centered around toughness and grit, key pillars that coach Key instilled in this team when he took over the job. Georgia Tech will host Temple this weekend at 4:30 pm. Yellow Jackets will look to advance to 4-0 on the season.