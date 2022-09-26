Georgia Tech Offensive Line Coach Brent Key Will Be the Interim Head Coach

After firing head coach Geoff Collins on Sunday, Georgia Tech is going to be naming assistant head coach and offensive line coach Brent Key as the interim head coach. Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline first reported the story this morning.

Key is a Georgia Tech alum and letter winner and has been a part of the coaching staff since being hired away from Alabama before the 2019 season. He has been the assistant head coach and run game coordinator since he was hired, as well as coaching the offensive line.

He is going to be responsible for rallying this team and getting them to play hard for the rest of the season. Georgia Tech is 1-3 after losing to UCF on Saturday and has a road trip to face Pitt, the defending ACC champions, this Saturday.

Georgia Tech is undergoing a great amount of change in the athletic department as athletic director Todd Stansbury was also let go this morning.

It is going to be a busy couple of months for Georgia Tech football with an AD search underway and then a coaching search to follow. Be sure to stay tuned.

