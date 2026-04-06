Georgia Tech Offensive Line One Of The Key Stories Coming Out Of First Spring Scrimmage

Head coach Brent Key was highly dissatisfied with how the year ended for the Yellow Jackets, and he made a number of changes to get this team to be able to get through adversity and prevent the finish they had last year from happening again. One of his main areas to address was the offensive line and building size to that unit, and one that could move and simply impose its will on opponents. With that in mind, he made a number of additions to the offensive line and brought in several recruits to make a difference. One of the biggest questions was how the right side of the offensive line would look. A number of players are beginning to stand out for the Yellow Jackets.

"Yeah, so I've been really, you know, I'm glad you asked that question about the O-line this time. I've been really pleased when we kicked Malachi (Carney) inside to right guard. Jameson (Riggs) has done a really nice job playing right tackle, man. I mean, he has got a lot of, you know, really valuable experience playing last year. And now he's playing really good football. And, you know, it's a shock that offensive linemen are a developmental position. So I don't care what you rated or ranked or whatever coming out, you know, the talent and the development. I think Mo has done a really good job, but also the other Mo and Robbie Bell, they've done a really good job with those guys. Robbie's working with the centers, right, and that's a hard position. You know, it's probably my favorite position. on the football team,” said Key.

“That's what they have to do and go through. And I've been really pleased with Joe Ionata. Man, I've been pleased with him. You know, he's got a sense of calmness, but also the ability to lead. He's another guy that just got here that we put on leadership. You know, Will Reed's done a nice job playing second-name center. You know, he had a late snap today and got all, you know, pissed at himself. And I said, look, what are you going to do, let that carry over the next play? I kind of jumped in the huddle. You know, he used it as a real coaching point for him. Then, like I said, Malachi playing right guard.”

One thing is for sure: the right side of the offensive line sounds like it is coming more into focus. Carney has made the move to the interior of the offensive line, and Jameson Riggs looks like he will be holding down the right tackle position. Joseph Ionata has established himself as the center for the Yellow Jackets and will be the guy at the center of it all.

The biggest difference it seems, this year is the depth of the offensive line and the continued development from some of the young guys. Coming out of high school, Kevin Peay was a highly touted offensive line prospect and one who was expected to make a difference and be a name to watch. It seems like he is beginning to find his groove and stand out.

“Kevin Peay, I think, this past week has made huge, huge strides. Huge strides. Him and Christian Garrett have had some battles, whether it be one-on-ones, whether it be, you know, one-on-one drive blocks, whether it be in team run situations, team pass situations. I really see him taking that step. I've been very pleased with him. He's perfect. I mean, he's got, I mean. I'll turn the tape on today, and I'll probably tell you something different. But, again, it's not about one practice. It's about the whole. It's about all of it. And seeing these guys develop and progress and improve,” said Key.

Perhaps the biggest storyline on the offensive line in the spring so far has been the Heard Twins: Courtlin and Courtney Heard. Coach Key has mentioned them several times as names that have been making a difference and continuing to stand out as players who could make a difference for the Yellow Jackets, not just in the future but even potentially in year one. Here is more on them from Coach Key.

“The Twins. I mean, those guys are going to play for us this year. Those guys are going to play a lot of football for us this year. The maturity that those two guys have, whether it be from the first day they got here, and they knew what the challenge was, they had to drop weight. I think collectively together, they've dropped about 50 or 60 pounds together. Everything's together with them. But they're playing guard and tackle. They are massive. They stay on their feet. They get great balance. And everything is coach me, coach. I mean, they don't say anything back. They don't talk. They just soak it all in. They take it in. They're very coachable. You tell them something one time, and they correct it, they fix it,” said Key.

The key to it all is the development of the group as a whole. A lot of guys are taking the next step in their careers, especially guys like Jordan Floyd. Floyd has been a guy who has continued to wait his turn and been behind a number of good offensive linemen. It feels like this could be the year that he finds a role and could maybe even rotate in. We saw from the Georgia Tech social media account him making a big-time block and stymying a defender in a one-on-one drill. It’s a good sight to see and speaks to his development within the Yellow Jackets program.

“You know, so we've got some guys there that have been very pleased with the development. We're not ready to go play a game yet by any means. And then, you know, some of the guys being out, you know, we got Markell back this week at tackle. Been playing him left and right at tackle. And then we've, you know, Jordan Floyd's making a lot of progress. He's gotten so many valuable reps. But also that's the best thing about, you know, these guys getting all these reps and developing, you know, these guys that are hurting, it's out of their control. They can't, I mean, they're looking in, they're just, they're fiending it right now to get back in there,” said Key.

Coming out of the spring, it feels like the offensive line will be more well-rounded next year and a unit that will be a key difference maker for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

