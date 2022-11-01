Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Joe Fusile Named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

Joe Fusile has been a good story this season for the Yellow Jackets, going from walk-on to starting offensive lineman for Georgia Tech, and today, Fusile has been recognized for that nationally.

Georgia Tech's Joe Fusile has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Fusile has started every game but one for Georgia Tech on the offensive line this season.

Fusile is the Yellow Jackets’ top-rated offensive lineman as a run blocker and the Jackets’ third-highest-rated lineman as a pass blocker according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

This would not be the first time that Georgia Tech has had a Burlsworth Trophy winner if Fusile does indeed win the award. Former Tech offensive lineman and Georgia Tech Sports Network football analyst Sean Bedford won the inaugural Burlsworth Trophy in 2010.

For those of you who do not know the story behind the Burlsworth Trophy, the Burlsworth Trophy is named after Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on at Arkansas in 1994, became a three-year starter and All-American, and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. Eleven days after he was drafted, he tragically died in a car accident. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, particularly those who have limited opportunities.

Georgia Tech is currently getting ready to go on the road to face Virginia Tech on Saturday. The game is slated to kick off at 12:30 and the game will be televised regionally on the ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN), which includes Bally Sports South in Georgia.

