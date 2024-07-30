Georgia Tech OL Weston Franklin Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
Yesterday, the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) Watch List was released and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes were listed. Today, the Outland Trophy (Top Interior Lineman) Watch List was released and Georgia Tech center Weston Franklin made the list.
Franklin has started 25-straight games at center for the Yellow Jackets over the last two seasons and played 884 offensive snaps in 2023. He was the anchor of an offensive front that helped pave the way for Tech to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference and rank among the top 15 teams nationally in both rushing offense (203.8 ypg – 12th nationally) and fewest sacks allowed (1.15 pg – 15th) in 2023.
Franklin is one of four starting offensive lineman and eight overall offensive starters that return for Georgia Tech in 2024. Last season, Tech ranked third in the ACC and among the top 35 nationally in total offense (424.6 ypg).
He is one of only 14 centers on the 75-player Outland Trophy watch list.
The winner of the 79th-annual Outland Trophy will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which airs live on ESPN on Dec. 12, and the award will officially be presented during the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner in Omaha, Neb. on Jan. 22, 2025.
Georgia Tech is in the midst of their second week of fall camp and they are getting closer to their season opening game in Dublin, Ireland vs Florida State.