Georgia Tech Opens As A Large Favorite Over Syracuse In Week Nine ACC Matchup
Georgia Tech is 7-0 for the first time since 1966, but they have higher goals than just being 7-0. This team has its sights set on making the ACC Championship game and beyond and that journey is going to continue next week at Bobby Dodd Stadium vs Syracuse.
Last season, the Orange were the first team to take down the Yellow Jackets after they had started 2-0. It will be homecoming weekend for Georgia Tech and there is no doubt that they will want to avenge last season's loss to close out a perfect month in October. Syracuse is 3-4 this season and is coming off of a home loss to Pittsburgh over the weekend.
Big favorites
To no surprise, Georgia Tech is opening as a big favorite next weekend. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets will be a 17.5 point favorite vs the Orange and the over/under is going to start at 54.5.
Georgia Tech did not play its cleanest game of football, but it came away with a win, and it never flinched at any point. After the game, head coach Brent Key talked about his team's ability to fight through adversity and make the most of their situations:
""It's a special group of kids, men, special group of men they are I mean they got to stop doing this to me though that's our MO right I mean what one -score games or something but at least this was actually, it finished a two -score game so we're making progress but you know the belief this team has it has a lot to do with how close they are this is a close, close, close, close -knit team. And you don't see that a lot anymore. I think that's something that's lost in college football now. Everyone talks about, you know, NIL and everybody wants their own and this and that. You can't have a team like you. Well, I believe this team is rooted in its core like the teams. We've all probably grown up being around and being a part of. I mean, they're close. They believe in each other. They trust each other. And I trust them."
He also praised his team's ability to get big stops in the red zone:
" I mean, I mean, goodness gracious it was a, what ten points, ten points off the board for them and you know seven for us so that's a it's a massive swing you know the flow of the game's going like that we got seven out of it but defense right back on the field No, it was really big. It was really big. This game was a big situational football game. You know, when you get this part of the year, and games are close, they're going to be situational ball. I thought the defense did a really nice job down on the goal line. You know, we got the fumble on the one. You know, later on, we had a really big stop held him with a field goal down there, even after a delay game penalty. We're trying to move the linebacker trying to move the D-Lineman, over and slaps them on the hind end and you know now a sudden it's mimicking the clap, so not intentional, but yet it was a penalty, and that could a hurt but I believe they bowed their necks back right there. I thought JJ played well inside and then I thought the pass rush was, it was, you know much continued being much improved last two weeks we're making major steps and progress throughout."
Georgia Tech is now 7-0 and has a clear path to the ACC Championship. Can they continue to win and punch their ticket to Charlotte?
