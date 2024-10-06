Georgia Tech Opens As A Road Favorite vs North Carolina Next Week
After beating Duke last night 24-14, Georgia Tech will now go back on the road to face the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Yellow Jackets have won three in a row vs North Carolina, including five of the last six matchups. Of course that is not the only storyline heading into this game. Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is now the defensive coordinator for the Tar Heels and that is going to be something that is talked about all week leading up to this game. Not only that, but North Carolina has lost three games in a row, including giving up 70 points to James Madison.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 5.5-point favorite in Chapel Hill this weekend vs the Tar Heels. The total is currently at 57.5
This is a matchup that Georgia Tech has had a lot of success in as of late and the last three matchups have been the Yellow Jackets pulling an upset over a ranked North Carolina team. That is not going to be the case this year, but Georgia Tech has had a lot of success against North Carolina either way. Georgia Tech has not only won three in a row in the series, but five of six overall. North Carolina has not defeated Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill since 2016.
Last night, Georgia Tech was trailing 14-10 heading into the 4th quarter, but they played a near perfect final quarter to come away with a 24-14 victory. After the game, head coach Brent Key talked about what enabled his team to come away with such a great 4th quarter:
"We challenged the guys that it was going to be a second-half game where it was a big field position game. I know that Duke really had taken a lot of pride in taking teams in the fourth quarter and winning games in the fourth quarter. But that's what we have top. Regardless of the outcome of a couple of games, I think our guys have continued to play throughout. And that's what they did. They kept playing. It was a good execution. I do think at the line of scrimmage think our guys tended and I'll look at the tape and see it for sure but I thought we started to wear him down a little bit some of those runs early on you know there were three yards four yards two yards you know six yards and they started cracking you know Jamal had a good game run on the football but I thought Chad Alexander he has really hard physical runs there on some big some big downs in there."
Georgia Tech vs North Carolina kicks off at 12:00 next Saturday and can be seen on the CW Network.
The CW is available in virtually every U.S. television household nationwide, including over-the-air coverage in all of the nation’s top 100 television markets. In Atlanta, it is on Peachtree TV (Ch. 17). To find The CW in your area, enter your zip code at https://www.cwtv.com/thecw/stations/.