Georgia Tech Opens As A Small Favorite Over Syracuse in Week Two Matchup
After getting a win over Georgia State last night, Georgia Tech football is now 2-0 for the first time since 2016. The Yellow Jackets racked up nearly 500 yards of offense and the defense made critical stops in the red zone and on third down. Now, Georgia Tech must get prepared to face a talented Syracuse team who started their season off with a win yesterday over Ohio.
Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord had a great debut for the Orange yesterday, throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. Running back LeQuint Allen had a slow start yesterday, but finished with nearly 98 yards on 15 carries. Oronde Gadsden showed he has recovered from his injury and is back to being a star receiver in the ACC. This has a chance to be the best passing attack that Georgia Tech has seen so far this year and their secondary could be tested this week.
While Georgia Tech was a big favorite last night over Georgia State, they will be a small favorite over the Orange on Saturday on the road. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over Syracuse. Being a favorite on the road can be a tricky thing and Syracuse has been a tough place to play for teams before. The Yellow Jackets will have to play a good game on Saturday if they want to get the win on the road.
Georgia Tech outgained Georgia State 496-360 and the Yellow Jackets were able to rack up 225 yards rushing, with Jamal Haynes leading the way with 84 yards on 17 carries. Haynes King led an explosive passing attack, finishing 24-29 and 275 yards and three total touchdowns. Malik Rutherford had a huge day on offense, finishing with seven catches for 131 yards and one touchdown.
Georgia Tech averaged 7.8 yards per play while Georgia State averaged 5.7.
Georgia State rushed for 150 yards in this game and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. After a great performance against Florida State, I would say the defense did not perform as well tonight, although they made the big plays in the red zone that kept Georgia State off the board. The third-down defense was also stout, holding the Panthers to 3-12. The defense finished with eight tackles for loss against the Panthers
