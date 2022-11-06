Georgia Tech Opens as a Three Point Favorite Over Miami

Georgia Tech will be back in Atlanta for its final home game of the season this upcoming Saturday and they will be welcoming a struggling Miami team to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

For only the second time this season, the Yellow Jackets will be a favorite over an FBS team. Georgia Tech has opened as a three-point favorite against the Hurricanes according to Circa Sports. Georgia Tech was a three-point favorite over Virginia earlier this year

Georgia Tech will be favored over Miami this upcoming Saturday Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech just secured its fourth win of the season on Saturday by going on the road and beating Virginia Tech 28-27. It was a good performance in freshman quarterback Zach Pyron's first start as a Yellow Jacket and the defense bounced back and forced four turnovers against the Hokies. This was a welcome sight to see after giving up over 600 yards to Florida State the year before.

That is one thing that both Georgia Tech and Miami have in common: They have both been blown out by the Seminoles this year. Last night, Florida State put a beating on Miami, winning 45-3 and leading 31-3 at halftime. This Miami team has a myriad of injuries coming into the game against Georgia Tech, including quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Miami has been the most disappointing team in the ACC this season Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Miami was the preseason favorite in the ACC Coastal Division coming into the year and much was expected under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal.

Miami won last year's matchup 33-30 to even up the all-time series at 13-13.

The game on Saturday at Bobby Dodd will kick off at 3:30.

