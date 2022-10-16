Georgia Tech Opens As A Three-Point Favorite Against Virginia

For the first time this season against an FBS opponent, Georgia Tech is going to be favored to win a football game by Circa Sports.

The Yellow Jackets are going to open up as a three-point favorite against the Cavaliers in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech is looking to win its third straight game under interim coach Brent Key and they will be facing a struggling Virginia team. The Cavaliers under first-year head coach Tony Elliott have not lived up to expectations, especially on offense this year, and look like one of the worst teams in the ACC.

Virginia's Brennan Armstrong has been a relative disappointment this season Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia had one of the top offenses in the conference last year and despite the return of their key pieces at quarterback and wide receiver, this team has struggled to score. The Cavaliers are 13th in the ACC in scoring offense at 17.7 points per game.

With a win, Georgia Tech will move closer to its first bowl game since 2018 and remain near the top of the ACC Coastal standings.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m on Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

