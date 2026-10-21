FPI Projects Georgia Tech's Final Win Total and Yellow Jackets Fans Should Be Disappointed If This Is the Result

Coming into the season, Georgia Tech's schedule was broken down as winnable games to start the season, but starting with a road game at Virginia Tech, things were going to get tougher. If the Yellow Jackets wanted to ensure a spot in a fourth straight bowl game under Brent Key, they needed to grab wins over Colorado and Stanford.

But Georgia Tech lost those games and now sits at 2-4 heading into their homecoming game against Boston College. The Eagles were expected to be among the worst teams in the Power Four, but they have been a lot feistier than expected. They are 3-3 entering this game and coming off a big upset win over Pittsburgh. This is not going to be an easy test for Georgia Tech.

ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) changes each week and hands out projections for each game. With Georgia Tech sitting at 2-4, how does FPI see the rest of the season playing out?

Game 7 vs Boston College: 67% chance to win

FPI favors Georgia Tech this weekend, but I will note that this percentage has been steadily dropping, both because Georgia Tech has underachieved this season and Boston College has slightly overachieved. The Yellow Jackets should expect the best shot they can get from Bill O'Brien's team this weekend, as Boston College will view this as a chance to get closer to bowl eligibility.

FPI projected record: 3-4, 2-2 ACC

Game 8 vs Pittsburgh: 20% chance to win

This game looks a lot different than it did at the beginning of the season because of the injury to Ptt quarterback Mason Heintschel. Heintschel is out for the season and the Panthers have played a couple of different quarterbacks since then. That does not mean that Georgia Tech will get the win on the road though, as the Yellow Jackets are 0-2 on the road this season.

FPI projected record: 3-5, 2-3 ACC

Game 9 vs Louisville: 21% chance to win

Louisville is hoping to get back into the ACC picture over the course of the rest of the season, but they have a big hill to climb. Still, this team has a lot of offensive talent and the Yellow Jackets defense has not shown they could stop even a below average offense. Either the defense is going to have to play above its head or Georgia Tech is going to have to show it can win in a shootout.

FPI projected record: 3-6, 2-4

Game 10 vs Clemson: 27% chance to win

The Yellow Jackets have not won in Death Valley since 2008, but Clemson has been steadily declining as a program. Their defense is still very good, but the offense has been one of the worst in the conference. The Tigers' offense vs. the Yellow Jackets' defense is the definition of weakness against weakness and will likely determine the game.

FPI projected record: 3-7, 2-5

Game 11 vs Wake Forest: 17% chance to win

No team in the ACC has outperformed expectations quite like Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are 6-1 and firmly in the discussion for a College Football Playoff spot and an ACC Championship spot. Wake has won its last three games by scores of 57-3, 38-14, and 41-7 and are starting to peak on both sides of the ball. This will be a very challenging game for the Yellow Jackets.

FPI projected record: 3-8, 2-6

Game 12 vs Georgia: 3% chance to win

Georgia Tech has played the Bulldogs tight three years in a row and Georgia just lost as a massive favorite against Auburn, but FPI still thinks Georgia Tech has little to no chance to end their long losing streak to UGA.

FPI projected record: 3-9, 2-6

Bottom line

This should be a very disappointing result for Georgia Tech fans. It was fair to expect a slight step back for the Yellow Jackets, but being unable to beat Colorado or Stanford, as well as not being a factor in what is a wide-open ACC race, isn't what anyone had in mind.