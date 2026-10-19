Kickoff Time and TV Network Set For Georgia Tech's Week Nine Matchup vs Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech (2-4, 1-2 ACC) is coming off a road loss to Virginia Tech and preparing for a homecoming matchup with Boston College this Saturday. While the focus is going to be on the Eagles this week, the kickoff time and TV designation for the week nine matchup against Pittsburgh have been set.

The Yellow Jackets and the Panthers are going to face off in prime time for the second straight season and the game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN2.

After starting the season 5-0 and climbing to No. 25 in the AP poll, Pittsburgh has dropped consecutive games to North Carolina and Boston College. The big thing for the Panthers is that star quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Virginia Tech and that has been the main cause of the losses over the past two weeks.

Before they face Georgia Tech, Pitt travels to Miami to face the No. 1 Hurricanes.

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series with Georgia Tech 12-6. Last season, the Yellow Jackets lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers in Atlanta. Georgia Tech was 9-1 and had a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game, which would have given Georgia Tech a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Pitt jumped out to a 28-0 lead and despite a great comeback attempt, the Yellow Jackets lost.

The last time that Georgia Tech faced Pitt on the road, the Yellow Jackets won 26-21 in a big upset. It was the first game for Georgia Tech under Brent Key (who was the interim for the rest of the 2022 season) and it was a sign of what was coming over the next three seasons.

Trying to get back on track

Oct 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key during a timeout during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beating Duke on Oct. 10th, it felt like Georgia Tech might be turning a corner on the season. They took down an undefeated team and played their best game of the season, but they could not sustain that momentum on the road this past Saturday against Virginia Tech. Despite the loss to the Hokies, Key said that there are positives to take from the game:

"The guys have to understand that we improved here, here, and here, okay? And we didn't here. Well, let's find out why we didn't, right? But, I mean, building pressure on the quarterback was much better, right? The second half, what we did in the second half was better. But like I said, we've got to make some adjustments a little bit earlier going into the game with that play"

The next chance to show they are improving is this Saturday vs Boston College (3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network).