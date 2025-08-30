Georgia Tech Overcomes Early Mistakes To Get Road Win Over Colorado 27-20
Boulder, CO- Georgia Tech was tested early and often on the road tonight against Colorado, but they found a way to overcome them and get a crucial road win to start the season 1-0. Finding ways to win when you don't play your best is the sign of a good team and that is what happened to Georgia Tech tonight out West.
The game could not have started any worse for Georgia Tech.
After a big gain on the first play of the game by Malik Rutherford, a bad exchange between King and Haynes gave Colorado the ball in Georgia Tech territory.
After some early success running the football, Buffaloes' quarterback, Kaidon Salter, found DeKalon Taylor for the first touchdown of the game. It was an early deficit for the Yellow Jackets, but they did not start playing better immediately.
On the next drive, a bad snap gave Colorado the ball right back, but Georgia Tech's defense held and forced a three and out. The 3rd drive saw another turnover from the Yellow Jackets offense, with King throwing an interception. Last season, the Yellow Jackets were one of the best teams at not turning the ball over, but that was not the case early tonight.
However, Georgia Tech's defense did what it had to. They forced another three-and-out and got the ball back to their offense, which was attempting to put a complete drive together. Colorado led 7-0 after the first quarter, but Georgia Tech had a 145-44 edge in yardage.
The first points of the game for the Yellow Jackets came in the second quarter courtesy of a field goal from Aidan Birr. A holding call on 2nd and goal hurt the Yellow Jackets, but Birr put it right down the middle to cut the lead to 7-3.
After forcing another punt from the Buffaloes, Georgia Tech went on one of their "death march" drives and looked like themselves. It was a 10 play, 80 yard drive that was prolonged thanks to a crucial third down penalty on Colorado. King ran in his first of three touchdowns of the night and Georgia Tech grabbed the lead 10-7.
Colorado did not go away though. On 3rd and 11, Salter found Omarion Miller for a 39-yard catch and the Buffaloes tied the game up 10-10 with 1:38 left in the half.
Georgia Tech did what it needed to do, though, and marched down the field and got in field goal range. Birr nailed the 42-yard field goal, and the Yellow Jackets led 13-10 at the half. Despite the early mistakes, Georgia Tech held a huge advantage in yards.
Total yards- GT 279, CU 119
Rushing Yards- GT 182, 6.5 yds per rush, CU- 71
Passing- GT 98, CU 47
After a promising start to the third quarter, Deion Sanders made another questionable decision to punt on fourth and short and Georgia Tech got the ball back. The offense could not continue their momentum and had to punt it back to Colorado.
Colorado drove down the field and after an personal foul penalty on cornerback Ahmari Harvey, it looked like Colorado was going to take the lead. However, the defense stood tall, including a big sack from Jordan van den Berg on third down and forced a field from the Buffaloes.
King and the Yellow Jackets responded with a scoring drive of their own. A couple of catches from Luke Harpring, a fourth down conversion, and a touchdown run from King put Georgia Tech on top 20-13.
Salter then led Colorado on its longest drive of the game. He found success with the RPO game and then ran it into the endzone to tie the game 20-20 with eight minutes on the clock.
Georgia Tech had a chance to go on a death march drive, but costly mistakes hurt them. After a 27-yard catch and run from Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech had a snap infraction, a false start, and then on 3rd and 16, King missed a wide open Brett Seither. Georgia Tech had to punt and the Buffaloes had a chance to eat up time on the clock and win the game.
The Yellow Jackets defense stood tall though and forced a punt. Georgia Tech took over and five plays later, Haynes King found the end zone for the third time on the ground, this time from 45 yards out. Georgia Tech had the lead with one minute left to play.
Despite having two timeouts and some time on the clock, Colorado never really got close and the win for Georgia Tech was official. The Yellow Jackets won once Salter's hail mary attempt was incomplete.
Stats
Total Yards- Georgia Tech 463, CU 304
Passing Yards- GT 143, CU 159
Rushing Yards- GT 320, CU 146
Haynes King finished with a career high 156 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while going 13-20 for 143 yards through the air. The Yellow Jackets averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
This was a very good win for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets did not play their best game, but found a way to win in spite of that. The rushing attack was dominant, the defense came up with big stops when needed, and the special teams were good tonight. There is plenty to clean up, but Georgia Tech is 1-0 and has a road win against a solid power four opponent.