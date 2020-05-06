All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Picks Up In-State Commit Joshua Robinson

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech has nabbed their fifth commit for the 2021 class in three-star defensive end Joshua Robinson. The Douglasville (GA) native announced his decision to stay in-state via social media on Wednesday. 

With an offer list consisting of 30 schools, Robinson chose the Yellow Jackets over programs such as Vanderbilt, Duke, Stanford, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Miami and among others.  

Robinson earned an offer from Tech on February 3, following a visit to the Flats on January 25. 

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Robinson was a top target for Georgia Tech. He will help fill a position of need with his size, speed and athleticism. Robinson's length and flexibility brings a lot of upside to the Jackets' edge-rushing group.

The commitment of the Douglas County product is a significant sign of things to come for Geoff Collins and co. In an area heavily recruited by other ACC programs as well as the Pac-12 and SEC, it is key for Collins to keep in-state recruits home. 

Robinson becomes the second defensive end to join Tech's class of 2021 - defensive end Grey Carroll committed to the Jackets in March. In addition to Carroll, Robinson joins members three-star safety Shawn Chappell Jr., three-star wide receiver Malik Rutherford and three-star athlete Jamal Haynes. 

