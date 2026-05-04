Georgia Tech Post Spring Stock Report: Running Backs

One of the most talked about groups for the Yellow Jackets this spring and beyond has been the running back group. Georgia Tech has done a good job of assessing news and going above and beyond to continue to elevate an already elite group. With the addition of star running back Justice Haynes, the group’s ceiling has been significantly raised, and it should be one of the best units in the country. Let’s take a deeper look at who the starters should be.

Starting Group

Starter: RB Justice Haynes or Malachi Hosley

Backups:

J.P Powell

Chad Alexander

Shane Marshall

Trelain Maddox

A Dominant Group

The running back position will be one of the most fun positions to watch, it is talented and loaded with elite talent up and down the roster. We saw J.P Powell have a stellar spring game and even pull off a 50+ yard run. It will be difficult to keep him off the field. Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley will be the starters, and both complement each other so well. Alexander will be the wildcard with him being a veteran and a guy who can make people miss and be a receiving threat out of the backfield. Each of the guys mentioned has their strengths and will be able to complement each other well. Head coach Brent Key has been excited about the group and what they did this spring.

“They exceeded it. mean, I don't know what type of expectations they are. My expectations are high for every position. Um, we have a lot of talent in there. We're a deep room. They all want the football. they're also, mean, Jimmy Smith's been an unbelievable addition to our staff. Not only just the way he coaches, but the way he manages those guys, runs the room, recruits. I’ve really been pleased with him and his addition to the staff. We have some talented guys back there. They take a lot of pride in their craft, they push each other. That's the beauty of things that George Godsey is able to do and put those guys all in positions to be able to help us this season.”

Who will be the back to surprise college football?

This answer is likely J.P. Powell. Unless you know and follow the Georgia Tech program, Powell is not a name you will think of as one to watch. He will provide that change of pace back for the Yellow Jackets and one they can rely on to make plays both in the run game and passing attack. The young running back has been waiting for his opportunity and has all the tools to be successful and make an impact during his sophomore season. His performance in the spring displayed that, and the future is bright for this stud player.