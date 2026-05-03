Will Alberto Mendoza Be The ACC’s Breakout QB In 2026?



Who will be the next breakout quarterback in the ACC? There are several quarterbacks who will be in contention for that. One quarterback who should be talked about more is Alberto Mendoza. He was locked and tucked into a quarterback battle coming over from Indiana, but Mendoza has established himself as the guy. Head coach Brent Key seemed to name Mendoza the starter after the spring game.

“Who do think it is? Yeah, you're right. But I don't know, I can't predict the future. That's why those guys all got reps, right? We started a game today, he (Alberto Mendoza) would be our starting quarterback. Pretty simple.

“No, but I've been very pleased with Berto, very pleased with his progression over the last two weeks. Not just as uh the trigger man, but his overall leadership, how he's running the offense, managing the offense, how he's settling in to the role here. I've been very pleased with him and his development, not just over the course of spring, but especially over the last two weeks," said Key.

Underrated QB?

When you look at some of the rankings for ACC quarterbacks from media outlets, Mendoza has been listed at the bottom of the top quarterbacks in the conference. In the spring game, Mendoza played at a high level, dissecting the defense, and making the right reads and throws.

The Yellow Jackets will have plenty of big-time games in 2026 that will give Mendoza a chance to show himself and establish himself as a top guy. So, why can he become a breakout quarterback?

Mendoza has the infrastructure to be successful. He has an improved defense and, especially the defensive line. It should help with creating more turnovers and getting the ball back to him. In addition to that, Mendoza is inheriting an elite tight end room that has elite depth and players who can play at a high level. Kevin Roche Jr, Chris Corbo, Gavin Harris, and Spencer Mermans would help a ton. In addition to them, the running back room will be elite and led by Justice Haynes, who is one of the best running backs in the country. The running back room is deep and will also have Malachi Hosley, Shane Marshall, and J.P. Powell.

I bring those things up because they will help Mendoza get acclimated and be able to play at a high level throughout the season. He has all the tools and has the pieces around him to thrive with the Yellow Jackets and be a top quarterback in the conference. Most analysts and gurus will regret not ranking Mendoza higher because he has elite QB traits. He studies the game and puts in the work to be a special player, like coming in early and staying late. That will put him above most quarterbacks in the conference and allow him to excel. He also doesn’t put the ball at risk and doesn’t mind moving the football down the field. We saw that in the spring game.

I would say that yes, Mendoza has all it takes to be the next breakout quarterback and a guy who can have a big impact in the ACC.