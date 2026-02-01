Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Review: Tight Ends

The most intriguing position of them all will be the tight end position for the Yellow Jackets, which is a critical position to the teams success. Georgia Tech loves to use the tight end in blocking situations and also in the pass game to catch passes.

Departures

Georgia Tech lost Luke Harpring, who entered his name into the transfer portal and decided to transfer to the Florida Gators. It Is no different for the Yellow Jackets as a vast amount of their players and coaches followed suit. Georgia Tech also lost all of its veteran tight ends who ran out of eligibility in Josh Beetham, J.T. Byrne, and Brett Seither.

All played a role in the 9-4 Yellow Jackets a season ago, and none of them will return in 2026. That is a devastating blow with all of their experience and veteran knowledge.

Additions

The Yellow Jackets didn’t waste anytime adding players from the portal to fulfill the roster. Georgia Tech added Gavin Harris, Spencer Mermans and Chris Corbo. Two of the three tight ends come from the Ivy League. They also embody what the Yellow Jackets want at the position. Here is a deeper look at all three.

“Mermans was one of the top blocking tight ends in the FCS level, something that Georgia Tech covets. He was the second-highest graded player on the Yale offense per PFF, finishing with a 90.2 overall grade, including an 82.1 run blocking grade in 230 snaps. This is a nice addition for Georgia Tech and one that should help them have another great season on the ground. -Via Ga Tech on SI Jackson Caudell

“Dartmouth transfer tight end Chris Corbo announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets program tonight. Corbo is a two-time FCS first-team All-American who has 86 catches for 912 yards and 13 TDs in his career. -Via Ga Tech On SI Jackson Caudell

“Harris had 37 catches for 533 yards and 1 TD this year. He had the 8th-most receiving yards among tight ends in the FBS this season, and he will add a different dimension to the Yellow Jackets' tight end room. For his career, Harris has 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave Harris a 61.3 overall grade in 715 snaps. -Via Ga Tech On SI Jackson Caudell.

Georgia Tech brought in two tight ends in the 2026 cycle in Jack Richerson and Nathan Agyemang. Both were rated as three-star prospects coming out of high school and played for great programs in the peach state at Kell and Marist.

Georgia Tech will return redshirt freshman Connor Roush, redshirt sophomore Blake Ragsdale, and redshirt freshman Kevin Roche Jr. Roche Jr was an excited player coming from up north, coming up in high school with his 6’9 and 255-pound frame. It will be interesting to see if he and some of the other redshirts can carve out.

The tight end room for the Yellow Jackets will be filled with veterans and youth next fall. The Ramblin Wreck has a good mix and guys that can catch the ball in Corbo, and excellent blockers in Harris and Mermans. The job Georgia Tech did with this group will get glossed over, but it was pivotal in ensuring they can be a good team in 2026.

