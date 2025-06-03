Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Graces Cover Of Phil Steele College Football 2025 Preview For Southeastern Cover
The adulation for Georgia Tech star quarterback Haynes King has continued this offseason and is rightfully deserved. King received more recognition from one of the biggest analysts in college football who has done work for ESPN for decades in Phil Steele. Steele has done a College Football Preview for years, and it is one of the biggest magazines that comes out every year. His magazine is set to debut in the next few days, and King will be one of the featured players on ESPN College Football 2025 Preview for the Southeast. Other notable players to grace the cover include Tennessee's Aaron Carter, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Louisville's Isaac Brown, and Alabama's Ryan Williams.
King received high praise this offseason from CBS Sports analyst Will Backus. Our own Jackson Caudell has more on what Backus said.
"King has battled through various injury issues to emerge as one of the ACC's top starting quarterbacks, though there is a chance he splits time with Aaron Philo in 2025 after the two shared the field some last season. King is at his best when he can move in the pocket and make plays outside of structure with his legs. He has 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing in his two years with the Yellow Jackets."
He also received great praise from former Alabama QB and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, who has King ranked as a top 10 quarterback in the nation for the 2025 season. Here is more on what he said on his podcast, Always College Football with Greg McElroy.
“At No. 10 in my college football quarterback rankings going into this year, it’s Haynes King, quarterback of Georgia Tech,” McElroy revealed. “Now, numbers wise, passing yards wise, he’s not going to blow you away. He threw for just 2,100 yards last year. But he did have an impressive 7-1 touchdown-interception ratio. It was actually 14-2. But do the math. Pretty efficient too, from a completion percentage standpoint. But his most dangerous attribute? That’s his legs. Had 600 yards rushing and 11 rushing touchdowns.”
“What I love most when I watch Haynes King is just how competitive he is. I mean, he’s an elite runner, but he is so competitive. He’s tough as nails. He knows how to win. Every single one of his teammates will follow him through broken glass and fire en route to the end zone. I think he has done an amazing job in kind of revitalizing his career. He got chances at [Texas] A&M, and it just never really materialized. Never really happened for him. But man, these last couple of years at Georgia Tech, he’s done an amazing job.”
King had a productive season for the Yellow Jackets in 2024 despite battling through injuries. He’s one of the reasons Georgia Tech is being featured on a plethora of games on national TV against some of the best, including Clemson, Georgia, and Colorado, which will be featured on ESPN networks.
In 2024, he finished with 2,114 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also finished with a career-high completion percentage of 72.9% during his junior campaign. On one of the biggest stages against rival Georgia Bulldogs in Clean Old Fashioned Hate, he finished with 303 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the eight-overtime loss to the Bulldogs, King and the Yellow Jackets have captivated the nation and made a lot of people believe in the direction the program is going. King is quietly becoming a national star before our own eyes. The continued recognition and being featured in the national spotlight proves the value and cache he has not only at Georgia Tech but in the country.