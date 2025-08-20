Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Named To Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Preseason Watchlist
Haynes King adds another preseason accolade to his credit, just nine days until the opening kickoff in Boulder, Colorado. King was selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watchlist.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to college football’s top senior or upperclass quarterback who is on track to graduate with his class.
King had a productive season for the Yellow Jackets last year and looks to continue to build off that success. Part of that success comes from the passing games and their continued elevation.A big part of this team to watch this upcoming season for the Yellow Jackets is how much more advanced the vertical passing game will be and how consistently Georgia Tech will be able to hit on those plays. With King as your quarterback and the savant Buster Faulkner as coordinator, you have to think big plays will be a regularity in the offense.
“It makes you very excited. Coach Faulkner is making a big point on trying to be more explosive and getting more explosive plays. That comes with the vertical pass game, whether it’s drop-back play action and all that stuff. You've got to be explosive to win ball games, and he did the statistics on that. When we're explosive, we have a really good chance of scoring, whether it's a field goal touchdown,” said King. When we have more explosive plays that drive the touchdown ratio, it actually goes up. That's the key factor, just more explosiveness. Explosive plays. But it makes you very excited and what this team is gonna be in the future.”
Final Year for Haynes King:
Georgia Tech is extremely confident heading into its final season with King as its quarterback, as it looks to leave its mark. King talked about the difference in the team.
“It feels different for sure, this is my last year, so I'm trying to soak in everything, and have fun, never take anything for granted. The amount of speed that we have on this team now is a big improvement. I really want to get those pads on to see if that speed actually wants to hit as well. I do think they want to hit. So far, the past two days, we've had a physical camp. Guys are running and pursuing the ball defensively and chasing the ball offensively.”
King’s recognition and praise this season have been well documented and deserved. He can potentially win a lot of games and awards with another successful season in 2025.
arlier this preseason, King was also named to the official watch lists for the Maxwell (national player of the year), Davey O’Brien (nation’s top QB) and Manning (QB) Awards. A two-time team captain, he is also a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team and on the official watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, both of which recognize student-athletes for their leadership on the field and in the community.
The winner of the 2025 Golden Arm Award will be announced in December and presented at the annual Golden Arm Award ceremony in Johnny Unitas’ hometown of Baltimore.