Georgia Tech QB James Graham Channels 'Mamba Mentality'

Ashley Barnett

Kobe Bryant termed “Mamba mentality” to describe an unmatched level of intense focus and a relentless approach used in both preparation and competition. 

As Georgia Tech wrapped up Day 2 of spring practice, quarterback James Graham expressed he wants to be just like the late Lakers' legend.  

"The 'Mamba Mentality.' I want to be just like him," Graham said regarding Bryant and his metal fortitude. "I just want to carry his legacy here on out."

The mentality that bodes relentless tenacity and strong work ethic represents Graham as he refines his game this spring. 

"Preparation, my footwork, being a better teammate, better leader. Just little things that can make you be great," the redshirt sophomore said when asked what he's looking to focus on this spring. 

This time last year, Graham wasn't sure if he would play in the 2019 season after falling academically ineligible. Aside from the unknown of his future, Graham was still competing for a chance to play at quarterback. During the summer, he worked with his receivers and learned the new offensive scheme. That following August, Graham learned that he regained his academic eligibility. 

Come the fall of 2019, the hard worked paid off for Graham when he was handed the keys at quarterback in the Yellow Jackets week 5 matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels. He would remain the starter for the duration of the season. 

"I feel like this year, I'm much more prepared to come out and play," Graham said of his growth from last year. "It just feels good to know what you're doing.... the preparation for this spring was much better."

During Thursday's spring practice, Graham played with ease on the 11-on-11 drills as he threw for big gains, showed off his running skills - even running in a long touchdown - and connected to Adonicas Sanders for another long touchdown. 

