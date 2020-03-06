All Yellow Jackets
WATCH: OC Dave Patenaude Looks Back On Last Year's Offense

Ashley Barnett

On Day 1 of spring practice, Georgia Tech second-year head coach Geoff Collins expressed that the Yellow Jackets were "light years ahead" from where they were last year. 

For offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude, he's seen the positive changes as well. 

"I mean it was like ground-zero grassroots football at this time last year," Patenaude said Thursday. "Right now, I mean the guys, they're sliding protections. They're adjusting the runs. They're checking."

The progress of the offensive unit from the fall has made for productive spring practices. For Patenaude, the offense developing that knowledge and having the experience from last year has allowed him to do more. 

"The understanding for our guys is that at any point of these practices, I should be able to call any play in our playbook and we should be able to run it," Patenaude said regarding the added development.  

With Day 2 of practice finished, the Jackets are executing better and the "mental busts" are less frequent Patenaude said. 

The quarterbacks group has also grown since Collins and his staff took over last year. James Graham and Jordan Yates were able to gain valuable experience from the 2019 season. That developed understanding has allowed for more confidence from both, which will be beneficial for the upcoming season. 

"Understanding and knowledge creates confidence," the quarterbacks coach said. "As a quarterback, when you're confident at what you're doing, and you're not looking around trying to figure out what's going on, and you've shrunk all of that information into a small box, then you can play really fast."

Related links:

WATCH: Jordan Yates Talks Overcoming Learning Curves

WATCH: Geoff Collins Discusses Improvements of Team 

Yellow Jackets Continue For School History

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets refuse to slow down with a win over the Pittsburgh Panthers despite accepting the NCAA postseason ban earlier this week.

Ashley Barnett

by

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: Jordan Yates Talks Overcoming Learning Curves

Georgia Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan Yates talks about growing from learning curves from last season.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech to Study Alcohol Sales in Pilot Program

A pilot program testing the sales of alcohol will launch Friday when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia Tech PR

WATCH: Geoff Collins Discusses Improvements of Team

With his first year as Georgia Tech head coach under his belt, Geoff Collins says Yellow Jackets are "light years ahead" from the previous spring.

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: James Banks Discusses Thoughts on Dropping Appeal of Postseason Ban

With the news of Georgia Tech withdrawing its appeal of the NCAA's postseason ban, senior James Banks discusses his feelings on the decision.

Ashley Barnett

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech is looking for their seventh straight home win as the Yellow Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Panthers for Senior Night. Follow for live updates and join the conversation!

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: Geoff Collins Talks Graham and Quarterback Competition

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins discusses redshirt sophomore quarterback James Graham and how he's going against the added competition

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: Josh Pastner Handles Appeal Withdrawal With No Regrets

Despite the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets withdrawing its appeal of the NCAA's postseason ban, head coach Josh Pastner remains hopeful for a positive finish to the season.

Ashley Barnett

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Tennessee Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to bounce back against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after a disappointing weekend against in-state rival Georgia Bulldogs. Follow for live updates.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Drops NCAA Appeal, Will Miss CBB Postseason

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will no longer be eligible for the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament or postseason play after withdrawing its appeal with the NCAA.

Ashley Barnett

by

Ct33